10 Year Note Futures---The 10 year note in the March contract is trading higher by 6 ticks at 129 /24 on concerns about the coronavirus spreading throughout the world sending shockwaves throughout many different commodity sectors.

I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 129 /17 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10-day low which now stands at 128/18 as the chart structure will also improve on a daily basis therefor the monetary risk will be lowered.

The yield at the current time stands at 1.77% as I think there is significant room to run to the downside with the next major level of resistance around the 130 level and if that is broken prices could run-up to the 131 area rather quickly.

The 10-year note is trading above its 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend has turned to the upside and if you take a look at the daily chart the 128/00 level held on about a half a dozen occasions as it certainly looks to me that prices have bottomed out. Volatility in my opinion will start to expand to the upside as I still believe the risk/reward is in your favor to remain bullish so stay long & continue to place the proper stop loss.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: LOW

