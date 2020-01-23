Copper Futures---Copper futures in the March contract is trading lower for the 6th consecutive session down another 275 points at 2.7375 a pound as I had been recommending a bullish position from around the 2.8075 level getting stopped out at 2.7570 as it is time to move on as prices have now hit a 6 week low.

Copper prices are now trading below their 20 day but still above their 100 day moving average as many commodity sectors continue to sell off due to the Coronavirus possibly spreading throughout the world which is sending panic throughout many commodities which I think is overdone as I have seen this story many times in the past, however you must have an exit strategy as it is time to become neutral.

At the current time my only other precious metal recommendation is a bullish platinum trade which is also lower in today's session as the volatility in copper certainly has expanded as prices have dropped about 1,500 points over the last 6 trading sessions as the chart structure at the current time is poor as we probably will not be involved in this market for sometime.

TREND: MIXED

CHART STRUCTURE: POOR

VOLATILITY: HIGH

