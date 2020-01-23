Coffee Prices Jump Up



Mar 20 coffee futures jump up this morning and have seen nearly 2% gains at the time of writing. There looks to be firm support at about the 11000 price level and the market is likely to reject prices below it without any fresh bearish developments. Having come around the 200-day moving average its no surprise to finally see a bounce after such heavy losses since the mid-December highs. It seems all the bearish news may be priced into this market currently. I think there is a possibility prices can jump up back up to about 11800 on a short covering rally if coffee futures can show a positive reversal on the weekly charts (a very bullish signal), and any bullish developments could spark more significant gains. My analysis suggests there is a bullish opportunity in the near term for more aggressive bulls, but as Ive said before, coffee futures can be fiercely loyal to the trend once established and the trend is still bearishfor now.



