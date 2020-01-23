The Nemenoff Report. 01/23/2020



Financials: Mar. Bonds are currently 0’17 higher at 159’11, 10 Yr. Notes 0’05 higher at 129’22.5 and 5 Yr. Notes 0’02.25 higher at 119’06.00. These figures put these treasuries 22 higher,9 and 4.5 higher respectively for the last week and above last weeks’ resistance levels. All things considered I’m tempering my negative bias inv the fear that we might see another round of “competitive rate cutting” vas Europe, Australia and emerging markets dangerously, in my opinion, flirt with the notion of further negative rates as a way of stimulating some upside inflation. Ergo, I’m treating these markets as a trading affair. Grains: Mar. Corn is 0’4 lower at 388’2, Beans 5’2 lower at 908’4 and Wheat flat at 577’6. Corn is higher for the week but failed to close above the 392’ resistance level, a level needed to turn the trend toward higher prices. I still do not know the projected affects the Phase One Trade deal will have on agricultural products in the near future. All that being said, I’m a buyer in Corn on a sharp break. Cattle: Live and Feeder Cattle are lower for the week. I still have a negative bias 9n April LC and am lowering resistance to the 128.40 area from last weeks 129.00 level. Support remains at 124.50. Silver: Mar. Silver is 10 cents lower overnight and 28 cents lower for the week at 17.725. I remain long. S&P’s: Mar. S&P’s are currently 4.50 lower at 3315.25, up about 11.00 for the week and about 23.00 below the recently made all time highs. Treat as a trading affair and use protective stops! Currencies: As of this writing the Mar. Euro is 6.5 ticks lower at 1.11230, the Yen 25 higher at 0.91510, the Pound 12 lower at 1.3145 and the Dollar Indexes lower at 97.250. I still like the long side of the Euro and Pound and negative the Dollar Index Regards,

About the author Mr. Nemenoff is a 37-year veteran of the futures industry. While attending graduate school at the Illinois Institute of Technology, Marc began his career as a clerk on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Marc Nemenoff quickly found that his background in both math and problem solving techniques were adaptable to the futures markets as well as the career he had been pursuing in Architecture and Urban Planning. Having decided on a career change he quickly rose within the Tabor Grain Co. organization and became their analyst and operations manager for all products traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. In 1976 Mr. Nemenoff's responsibilities increased when he was granted full membership on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange as Tabor Grain Co's. representative to the exchange. He was their head analyst and liaison to all branch offices. In addition, he was in charge of designing hedging strategies in both the livestock and financial sectors of the market and writing the firms daily and weekly market letters. In 1980 Mr. Nemenoff purchased his own membership on the CME and spent the next 12 years as an independent trader, trading in all markets with a concentration in live cattle as a spreader and market maker. As a member of the exchange he served on many committees including, Live Cattle, Nominating, Contributions, Public Relations & Advertising, and Orientation & Education. During this time he gave speeches to various groups at the behest of the exchange. These included: Agricultural Bankers, The National Cattleman's Assoc., various groups on the Role of the Market Maker, and various groups on the Role of Futures as a Risk Management Tool. In 1991 Marc left the floor and spent his time as an independent trader and lecturer giving speeches at seminars on various topics. These included Livestock Trading, Interest Rate Futures, Spreads, Technical Analysis, and trading in the pit vs. being an outside speculator. He also taught classes as a guest lecturer at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange on Spreading, Technical Analysis, and Commodity Options. Since 2004 Marc has been an Associated Person handling customer accounts for both speculators and hedgers. Marc is also the author of The Nemenoff Report, a daily overview of the markets adding his own perspective on market direction. Since 2002 Marc has been a Board member of Art Encounter, an Evanston, IL. non- profit organization, specializing in the visual arts and providing community outreach programs, such as art classes for people of all ages with special needs. Marc has been President of Art Encounter since 2009. Mr. Nemenoff describes his approach to the market as 75% technical and 25% fundamental. He is also a firm believer in the use of option strategies as a way of using leverage and minimizing risk when one has a long-term market strategy. Contact Marc Nemenoff: (800) 769-7021 or at mnemenoff@pricegroup.com