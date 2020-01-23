Watch us on RFD-TV, today at 12:45pm CT! Live Cattle (February) February live cattle traded in another tight range, treading water on the 50-day moving average at 125.85, close to the middle of the recent range. The market is starting to look and feel a little heavier, the funds were relentless in adding through the end of the year but seem hesitant to get much more aggressive at these levels. If we see cash soften up we could see the board break below the low end of the range, 124.55-125.10, sparking a wave of long liquidation. Cash traded started to pick up yesterday, the bulk of it coming in at 124. Yesterdays cold storage report showed beef stocks at 481.012 million pounds, within the range of estimates. Firdays Cattle on Feed estimates are as follows: On Feed: 102.2, Placements: 103.4, Marketings: 105.2 Resistance: 127.225-127.90*** Support: 124.55-125.10***, 123.125-123.85**** Feel free to contact Oliver with any questions or comments Call or Text: 312-837-3938 Email: Oliver@BlueLineFutures.com Feeder Cattle (March) Feeder cattle broke below the 50-day moving average, an indicator that we have been using as a pivot point. The weaker price action opened the door to our next technical support pocket, we have had that defined as 142.85-143.125. If youre bullish the market, this is the spot to consider buying. If youre halfway skeptical, patience is king. This support pocket has been tested and held a handful of times over the last month, each time a level is tested the weaker it becomes. A break below here could opened the door for a whoosh lower. Our next support pocket comes in from 139.25-140.25. Resistance: 146.85-147.975**** Pivot: 144.275 Support: 142.85-143.125***, 139.25-140.25**** Lean Hogs (February) Consolidation continues to be the name of the game. The longer it continues, the more it favors the bear camp. The bulls need to see a close back above 68.00-68.225 to encourage a run back at the significant 70 handle. A failure to get back out above 68 keeps the bears in control and likely leads to a retest of the December lows at 65.40, below that is the August lows of 63.675. Yesterday's Cold Storage report showed pork stocks at 580.904 million pounds, near the top end of estimates. Resistance: 68.00-68.225**, 70.00-70.40***, 73.95-74.35**** Support: 65.40-66.50****, 63.675** Sign up for your FREE two-week trial of our daily commodity reports! Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.