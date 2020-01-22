rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Elliott Wave View: Oil Downside Target
Wednesday, January 22, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Bookmark and Share

Oil has extended lower and short term Elliott Wave view suggests the decline from 1.8.2020 high is unfolding as azigzag Elliott Wave structure. Down from January 8 high, wave A ended at 57.36 as a 5 waves impulsive structure. Bounce in wave B ended at 59.73 as a zigzag structure. Up from 57.36, wave ((a)) of B ended at 58.98, wave ((b)) of B ended at 58.27, and wave ((c)) of B ended at 59.73.

Oil then extended lower and broke below wave A at 57.36, suggesting the next leg lower in wave C has started. Wave C subdivides in a 5 waves impulsive structure. Down from wave B at 59.73, wave ((i)) ended at 58.64 and wave ((ii)) ended at 58.98. Wave ((iii)) of C remains in progress and nesting with 5 sub waves extension. Near term, expect a few more lows to complete the 5 waves structure within wave C. The nearest potential target to the downside is 61.8 76.4% of A-B which comes at $53.2 $54.4. Near term, expect any rally to fail in the sequence of 3, 7, or 11 swing for more downside. This view remains valid far as pivot at 59.73 high stays intact.

Oil 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart

Oil 23 Jan



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy