The April Lean Hogs contract continued its attack on the 200 DMA on the continuous chart. It also continued to fail against it. The 200 DMA is declining and is at 74.51. April Hogs traded from 74.90 high to 73.275 low and it settled at 74.525. It did settle above the key level at 74.25. Hogs are trying to anticipate aggressive Chines purchases of pork, Cash prices are still lagging. The Lean Hog Index trails futures in both February and April by wide margins. The 200 DMA is strong resistance. The US and Chinese have come to terms on the phase 1 agreementwill it lead to even bigger purchases of US pork by the Chinese than last year? Will the US overproduce like last year in anticipation of huuge Chinese purchases? 2020 will be interesting A break out above the Wednesday high could see price test resistance at 75.60. Resistance then comes in at 76.175. A failure below 74.25 could see price test support at 72.80. Support then comes in at 71.85. The Lean Hog index ticked higher and is at 60.18 as of 01/20/2019. The Pork Cutout Index increased and is at 76.19 as of 01/21/2019. The April Live Cattle contract continued to navigate its narrow trading range. Wednesdays range was 127.275 high and 126.475 low with settlement at 126.775. If price can hold settlement, a test of resistance at 128.10 is possible. A break out above 128.10 could see price approach resistance at the March 1, 2019 high at 130.45. A failure from settlement could see price test support at 125.80 and then 124.30. Cash trade for Wednesday occurred at 124.00 on the fedcattleexchange.com auction and in the Southern Plains on a live basis. Demand has been moderate. It traded at 198.00 on a limited basis in Nebraska and the Western Cornbelt. Boxed Beef cutouts were mixed on light to moderate demand and offerings. Choice cutouts increased 0.45 to 214.96 and select was down 1.45 to 212.02. The choice/ select spread widened to 2.94 and the load count was 157. Slaughter was estimated to be 123,000. Slaughter for the week is expected to be above 630,000. March Feeder broke down into the lower end of its 147.75 141.325 trading range, trading below the 50 DMA (144.07) to the session low at 142.95. The high was at the opening price of 144.65 and settlement was at 143.05. The low is just above the 142.40 support level. A breakdown below 142.40 could see the 200 DMA tested at 141.83. The 141.325 trading range low is next. If settlement holds a re-test of 50 DMA is possible. Resistance then comes in at 145.05 and then 146.20. The Feeder Cattle Index down ticked and is at 145.46 as of 01/20/2020. For those interested I hold a weekly grain (with Sean Lusk) and livestock webinar on Thursdays, but with the holiday on Monday, our next webinar will be on Friday January 24that 2:00 pm. It is free for anyone who wants to sign up and the link for sign up is below. If you cannot attend live a recording will be sent to your email upon completion of the webinar.



About the author Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading I began my career in the Securities industry working as a runner on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange while I attended Pace University. I then started working for Salomon Brothers in their Government Bond Trading arena. After graduating from Pace University with a degree in Accounting, I transferred to Chicago and became a member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange utilizing my experience to execute trades and manage risk for institutional clients as a broker for Salomon Brothers on the trading floor. I then embarked to trade for my own account in the stock indices pits as a local before moving off the floor to aid and assist individual clients in their trading endeavors. I now work at Walsh Trading holding a series 3 broker’s license whose duties include being the firm’s Chief Market technician. I understand that every client's needs are different, and I pride myself in tailoring my service to each client's unique circumstances and needs. Individual client experience, risk tolerance, and capital all play a role in how I approach the markets. I am involved in all markets using technical analysis to find opportunities. My approach is driven by the principles of capital preservation. My trading philosophy is that if you can recognize and manage the risk, you have a better chance to be successful in trading. I advise clients to always use stops as money management in my opinion is the most important ingredient in trading commodities.