Middle Class Tax Cut on the Horizon? Great News! The Corn & Ethanol Report 01/22/2020



We started the day with MBA Mortgage Applications coming in at -1.2% with the previous marked at 30.2% while the MBA 30-Tear Rate came in at 3.87% matching the previous at 6:00 A.m. also we have Chicago Fed National Activity Index at 7:30 A.M., Redbook YoY and MoM at 7:55 A.M., House Price Index at 8:00 A.M., Existing Home Sales at 9:00 A.M., Cold Storage at 2:00 P.M. and API Energy Stocks at 3:30 P.M. On the Corn front we are trying to make a comeback after fears of the coronavirus dropped the markets. Research and reports coming out believe this virus is not as bad as the SARS virus in 2003 which caused havoc in the markets with the food and Energy markets with travel being limited as not to spread the virus and food was discarded with fears it might be tainted. In the overnight electronic session the March Corn is currently trading at 390 which is 2 ½ cents higher. The trading range has been 391 to 387 ½. Snowy and cold weather forecasted heading into the weekend could rekindle the bulls and we would like one of these two resistance points to be taken out which is 395 ¾ and 399. On the Ethanol front the March contract is currently trading at 1.374 which is .010 higher. The trading range 1.374 to 1.360. The market is currently showing 1 bid @ 1.360 and 1 offer @ 1.377 with 2 contracts traded and Open Interest at 351 contracts. On the Crude Oil front we have another casualty to the corona virus as I mentioned before people will reconsider travel until the danger clears and that alone can keep us from putting the lows in. We have the API Energy Stocks at 3:30 P.M. and the inventories could clear the decks. In the overnight electronic session the March Crude Oil is currently trading at 5785 which is 53 points lower. The trading range has been 5838 to 5776. On the Natural Gas no sustained cold weather is pressuring producers and keeping a large oversupply in the market and leading to further depressed prices. In the overnight electronic session the February contract is currently trading 1.905 which is 1 cent higher. The trading range has been 1.920 to 1.895. Have a Great Trading Day

Dan Flynn



About the author Mr. Daniel Flynn is a trader and analyst with a strong background in the fundamental and technical analysis of Grain and Energy markets. He started his career in the summer of 1981 as a runner on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange floor, shortly after graduating from Leo High School in Chicago. He learned the futures and options business from the ground up and has proved his commitment and ability to the industry ever since. Dan's daily newsletter, The Corn & Ethanol Report, gives a unique insight and perspective into these market sectors, covering various global issues that are the driving force and backbone of the commodity markets. Dan is regularly interviewed by global media outlets on his insights and forecasts. Dan provides his customers with not only a thorough understanding of the markets and the issues surrounding them, but also how to approach daily risk management in the markets they trade. Contact Daniel Flynn: (800) 769-7021 or at dflynn@pricegroup.com