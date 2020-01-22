Jerry Welch, Commodity Insite!

Call me at 406 -682 -5010

Ennis, Montana 59729

Follow me on twitter@commodityinsite

On January 15, a few days ago I posted the following below here on Inside Futures. The piece was entitled, Time To Buy Hogs & Sell Cattle?

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

"I sent the following Special Email Alert to my subscribers this morning. Only time will tell if the suggestion was a good one. But my lean is to avoid the short side of hogs and to avoid the long side of cattle. And this trading suggestion is to buy hogs and sell cattle.

Note the time sent.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

SPECIAL EMAIL ALERT!

As a new trading suggestion: Buy (1) June lean hog and sell (1) June live cattle at the market. As I type furiously away, June lean hogs are down 37 at $81.45 while June live cattle are $118.95, down 77 points. No stop for now.

There is a strong seasonal tendency for cattle to loose to hogs moving forward. I have no desire to be long cattle and less of a desire to be short hogs. But I have no problem being short cattle and long hogs.

The time is 9:31 a.m. Chicago

---------------------------------------------------------------------

This morning as I type furiously away, June lean hog futures are $118.57, down 60 points while June lean oinkers are $87.02 up 37. The spread is just now breaking below major support levels. Historically, there is a strong tendency for cattle prices to lose ground to hog prices from now into the summer. Is history about to repeat itself?

The information above was sent to those that subscribe to my twice a day newsletter Commodity Insite and to my brokerage clients. Drop me a line at commodityinsite1@gmail.com if you wish to learn more. Or, call me at 406 682 5010.

There is no substitute for timely and accurate information.

The time now is 9:55 a.m Chicago

This material has been prepared by a sales or trading employee or agent of Midwest Market Solutions and is, or is in the nature of, a solicitation. This material is not a research report prepared by Midwest Market Solutions Research Department. By accepting this communication, you agree that you are an experienced user of the futures markets, capable of making independent trading decisions, and agree that you are not, and will not, rely solely on this communication in making trading decisions.

DISTRIBUTION IN SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY BE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. PERSONS IN POSSESSION OF THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND OBSERVE ANY SUCH PROHIBITION OR RESTRICTIONS. TO THE EXTENT THAT YOU HAVE RECEIVED THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY AND SOLICITATIONS ARE PROHIBITED IN YOUR JURISDICTION WITHOUT REGISTRATION, THE MARKET COMMENTARY IN THIS COMMUNICATION SHOULD NOT BE CONSIDERED A SOLICITATION.

The risk of loss in trading futures and/or options is substantial and each investor and/or trader must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by simulated historical tests of strategies, is not indicative of future results. Trading advice is based on information taken from trades and statistical services and other sources that Midwest Market Solutions believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice.There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades.