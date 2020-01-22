Gold Price Forecast Precious Metals & Mining Update



Mid-cycle consolidations are normal and part of every cycle. After rallying more than $165 from the November low, gold is taking a well-deserved breather. Bullish sentiment is waning, and the next advance should carry the uptrend into March. -GOLD-Goldis in the midst of a natural mid-cycle consolidation. Once complete, prices should extend to the March target box and approximately $1700. -SILVER-The current setup insilveris favorable and similar to that of last July. Prices should stabilize over the next few days and commence the next leg higher. Our forecast calls for an accelerated advance that exceeds the 2016 high of $21.25. Read the full article: https://www.fxempire.com/forecasts/article/gold-price-forecast-precious-metals-mining-update-627829

