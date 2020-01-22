U.S. Stock Index Futures Likely to Trade Higher



January 22, 2020 STOCK INDEX FUTURES Stock index futures are higher with S&P 500 and NASDAQ futures at records. Much of the strength today is linked to optimism that China is taking adequate steps to contain the coronavirus. Health officials in China called for an unofficial quarantine of the city Wuhan, where the coronavirus originated. Gains were limited when U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin today said the U.S. may impose tariffs on imports of European automobiles, if countries on the continent push ahead with plans for taxes on U.S. digital companies. Mr. Mnuchin said at a panel during the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, If people want to just arbitrarily put taxes on our digital companies, we'll consider arbitrarily putting taxes on car companies. The 9:00 central time December existing home sales report is expected to show 5.43 million. I anticipate U.S. stock index futures will continue to trend higher in the first quarter. CURRENCY FUTURES The Swiss franc fell on signs that the Swiss National Bank may be intervening to stop it from rising further. The Swiss franc has appreciated recently due to a safe-haven flow of funds into the currency of Switzerland. The British pound is higher due to news that the Confederation of British Industry's quarterly gauge of manufacturing optimism increased to +23 in the three months to January from -44 in October, which is its highest level since April 2014. Financial futures markets reduced the probability that the Bank of England will lower borrowing costs at its January 30 policy meeting to approximately 50%.Yesterday the probability was 65%. The Canadian dollar is higherafter a report showed Canada's consumer price index increased 2.2% on a year-over-year basis in December, which matched market expectations. The Bank of Canada will release a policy statement at 9:00 A.M. INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES Futures are narrowly mixed and holding up well in light of the bearish influence of higher stock index futures. There is a 61% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will lower its fed funds rate at its December 16, 2020 policy meeting. Yesterday the probability was 58%. Interest rate market futures are likely to trade broadly sideways in the longer term, although the flight to quality influence will likely reemerge from time to time. SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE March 20S&P 500 Support 3317.00 Resistance 3339.00 March 20 U.S. Dollar Index Support 97.140 Resistance 97.480 March 20Euro Currency Support 1.11080 Resistance 1.11420 March 20Japanese Yen Support .91000 Resistance .91340 March 20Canadian Dollar Support .76380 Resistance .76720 March 20Australian Dollar Support .6830 Resistance .6873 March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds Support 158^0 Resistance 158^26 February 20Gold Support 1549.0 Resistance 1564.0 March 20 Crude Oil Support 57.03 Resistance 58.55 March 20Copper Support 2.7700 Resistance 2.8150 Contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com . Thank you.

