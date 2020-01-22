rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Daily Grain & Cotton Commentary
Wednesday, January 22, 2020

by Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures

Bookmark and Share
Company Logo

We have launched our new website this morning and would love to hear your feedback!

Let us know what you think by responding to this email or emailing info@BlueLineFutures.com

Corn (March)

Fundamentals: March corn futures finished yesterdays session near unchanged after defending technical support early in the day. Yesterdays weekly export inspections came in at 346,000 metric tons, below the low end of estimates. With little new news on the wire, technicals and money-flow is our leading catalyst for near term price action, that includes this weeks option expiration. There are roughly 22,000 open calls at the 390 strike, this could keep a lid on prices by the end of the week.

Technicals: The market retreated on yesterdays open but found support in our pivot pocket, we defined that as 383-385. The inability to breakdown below offered an opportunity for moderate short-covering from sellers, late Friday. The market is right back up against technical resistance, 390 -392. A conviction close above this pocket would likely spur additional short covering from funds, but we are not sure that will be able to be accomplished this week.

Bias:Neutral

Previous Session Bias:Neutral

Resistance: 390 -392***, 407 -411 ****

Pivot: 383-385

Support: 375-377 ***, 365-365 ****

Soybeans (March)

Fundamentals: March soybean futures broke lower yesterday on what was largely technical selling. Yesterdays weekly export inspections report came in at 1,199,000 metric tons, this was at the top end of expectations and a notch above last weeks, 1,149,000 metric tons. Weather in South-America has been favorable for crop development and harvest pressure could start to pick up.

Technicals: In yesterdays report we talked mentioned: If you want to be on the long side, try to remain patient for a dip down to 912-916. This pocket represents the gap from December 12th and 13th. We have achieved the meat of those prices which we believe offers value on the first test. A break and close below this pocket would neutralize our bias. Previous support at 920-922 now becomes first resistance.

Bias: Neutral/Bullish

Previous Session Bias:Neutral/Bearish

Resistance: 933 -937 ***, 950 -955***, 968 -970****

Pivot: 920-922 ***

Support: 912-916****, 902-905 ****

Chicago Wheat (March)

Fundamentals: Wheat futures continue to march higher on the back of a strong basis and thoughts of a better supply/demand ratio to come. Yesterdays weekly export inspections were nothing to write about, coming in within the range of estimates at 435,000 metric tons.

Technicals: The market took out resistance yesterday and is seeing follow through again in the early morning trade, confirming that our desire to lean on the short side is currently dead wrong. We were working with clients to reduce short exposure yesterday and will be looking for a spot to give it another shot when we see technicals start to take a breather. The RSI (relative strength index) is currently at 72.85, this is the most overbought this contract has been.

Bias: Bearish/Neutral

Previous Session Bias:Bearish/Neutral

Resistance: 598-601 ***

Pivot: 585

Support: 575-578 ***, 554 -557 ***

Kansas City Wheat (March)

Technicals: Kansas City wheat futures continue to show signs of strength but are lagging the Chicago contract and having trouble breaking out above the psychologically significant $5.00 handle. If the bulls can chew through this area, we could see a swift move towards 509 -513. The chart remains constructive and we believe there is more upside potential in KC wheat, but we want to see some near-term consolidation.

Bias:Neutral

Previous Session Bias:Neutral/Bullish

Resistance: 498-500**, 509 -513***

Pivot: 488 -490

Support: 470-471 ****, 453 -458 ***

Cotton (March)

Technicals: March cotton futures broke below the 70 handle yesterday which not only neutralizes the chart, but gives the bears a favorable risk reward set up here. If the bulls cannot reclaim ground and close back above 70.00-70.50, we could see the selling accelerate near term. First support comes in from 66.93-67.13.

Bias: Neutral

Previous Session Bias:Neutral

Resistance: 72.34-72.80****

Pivot: 70.00-70.50

Support: 66.93-67.13***, 62.81-63.73***

Feel free to contact Oliver with any questions or comments

Call or Text: 312-837-3938

Email: Oliver@BlueLineFutures.com

Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Oliver Sloup is Vice President of Blue Line Futures, a leading futures and commodities brokerage firm located at the Chicago Board of Trade. Blue Line Futures mission is to put the customer first, and that means bringing YOU the best customer service, consistent and reliable research and state of the art technology.  Oliver has been a guest on CNBC and Bloomberg, among others.  Oliver has over a decade of trading experience. Prior to Blue Line Futures, Oliver worked as the Director of Managed Futures at iiTRADER.

 

 

Contributing author since 10/6/17 
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy