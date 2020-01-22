Silverprices have steadied on Wednesday, after a considerable decline on Tuesday. Currently, silver is trading at $17.80, down $0.04 or 0.30% on the day.

Silver Falls Off 18.00 Pedestal

Silver prices fell sharply on Tuesday, as the decline of 1.7% was the sharpest one-day drop since December 6. With a lack of U.S. fundamental releases until Thursday, any moves on Wednesday will be subject to technical factors, barring any major geopolitical developments.

Well get a look at the first major U.S. release on Thursday, starting with unemployment claims. The indicator fell to 204 thousand last week, its lowest level in six weeks. The forecast for the upcoming release stands at 214 thousand. On Friday, its the turn of manufacturing and services PMI. Both indexes are expected to come in slightly over the 50-level, which separates contraction from expansion.

The U.S. economy continues to perform well, with the exception of the manufacturing sector, which has been dampened by the trade war with China as well as a weak global economy. With inflation levels below the Federal Reserves target of 2.0%, there is little pressure on the Fed to raise interest rates. That could help explain why silver and gold prices remain relatively high, despite a strong economy and a thriving stock market. As long as interest rates are likely to remain steady or even get trimmed, precious metals should remain attractive to investors.