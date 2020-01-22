Good Morning from Allendale, Inc. with the early morning commentary for January 22, 2020.





Grain markets weakened and soybeans touched a five-week low as traders awaited confirmation that China has started to buy more U.S. crops after the countries signed an initial trade deal last week. Projections for a massive soybean harvest in Brazil also added pressure to soybean futures. Chicago wheat futures were the most actively traded while hitting their highest price since August 2018.





Our Annual Winter Outlook Conference is less than a week away, January 28th - 30th. Drew Lerner of World Weather, Inc. will kick it off for us January 28th with his 2020 weather outlook. He'll be followed by our grain and oilseed outlooks on the 29th, and our livestock outlooks on the 30th. Get registered to view our latest price outlooks, trade strategies, and more insight to what 2020 will bring to our markets.





USDA weekly grain export inspections showed corn exports at 346,000 tonnes (450,000 to 800,000 expected), soybean exports at 1,199,000 tonnes (600,000 to 1,200,000 expected) and wheat exports at 435,000 tonnes (400,000 to 600,000 expected).





Part of the Phase 1 trade deal, China committed to buy energy above a $9.1 billion baseline of U.S. imports in 2017, with a split of an extra $18.5 billion in 2020 and $33.9 billion in 2021. This would mean China's imports from the U.S. this year would have to be more than double past record monthly imports of U.S.-sourced crude oil, liquefied natural gas and coal.





The Phase 2 trade deal with China would not necessarily be a "big bang" that removes all existing tariffs, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said. "We may do 2A and some of the tariffs come off. We can do this sequentially along the way," he added.





Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged legislators to quickly approve a new continental trade pact, but the main opposition party said it wanted to study the deal, indicating the ratification process could drag on. Canada is the only one of the three signatories not to have formally blessed the USMCA deal and officials are concerned the process may last until April. "We are going to make sure we move forward in the right way and that means ratifying this new NAFTA as quickly as possible," Trudeau said.





French grain industry players warned of a severe impact on the cereal sector if ongoing strikes over pension reform that have disrupted the country's rail services and port activities since last month were to last. "The grain industry cannot go without train freight which is particularly adapted to massive grain transport, nor without ports to export nearly 50% of its production," Intercereales said.





USDA monthly cold storage report will be released this afternoon at 2 p.m. CDT. Allendale projects a 566 million lb. total pork stock level for the end of December (5-year average of 516 million lbs). Our estimate represents a decrease of 9 million lb. from the previous month (5-year average month to month change for December is a 12 million lb. decrease). Beef stocks estimated at 483 million lbs. (5-year average of 502). This represents an increase of 2 million lbs. from the previous month (5-year average for this month is a 13 million lb. increase).





USDA monthly Cattle on Feed report (end of December) will be released this Friday at 2 p.m. CDT. Allendale estimates On Feed at 11.987 million head (2.5% over last year), Placements at 1.839 million head (4.1% over last year) and Marketing at 3.9% over last year.





Dressed beef values were lower with choice down 0.13 and select down 0.01. The CME Feeder Cattle Index is 145.46. Pork cut-out values were up 1.08.