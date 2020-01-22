rounded corner
GBP/USD Daily Forecast Sterling Probes Trend Channel Resistance
Wednesday, January 22, 2020

by FX Empire of FX Empire

Thepound to dollar exchange rateis attempting to post a third consecutive day of gains and is probing a notable resistance area.GBP/USDturned higher on Monday and extended gains yesterday after an upbeat UK jobs report.

Sterling has been particularly sensitive to incoming data as the Bank of England recently made clear that a rate cut is under consideration. Last week, the three most important economic releases GDP, consumer price index, and retail sales all fell short of expectations.

Tuesdays jobs report has certainly shifted sentiment, however, investors will want to see the outcome of data later in the week. Fridays release of purchasing managers views towards the manufacturing and services industries will be widely watched as it is the last release ahead of next weeks bank meeting. In the last two reports, both the manufacturing and services PMIs have fallen short of expectations. However, analysts are expecting both have rebound in December.

Technical Analysis

The rally in GBP/USD has met the upper bound of a declining trend channel that has encompassed price action in the year thus far. The same trend channel resistance held the pair lower ahead of last weeks UK retail sales report. The exchange rate fell a few pips short of testing it after yesterdays jobs report.

