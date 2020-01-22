rounded corner
Market Insights - Overnight Developments and Actionable Trade Levels Jan 22
Wednesday, January 22, 2020

by John Caruso of RJO Futures

The spread of the Coronavirus largely dominated headlines overnight. The Chinese session was largely unaffected by the headlines, so not much to worry about here in terms of market volatility. We'll continue to monitor this closely.

The UK Employment Situation was much betting that expected - creating 208K last quarter, seeing its claimants level drop to 14.9K vs 22.8K prior. The British Pound is trading north of 1.3100 +0.28% on the data release. UK PMIs and the BOE on Jan 24th and 30th respectively.

Energy: Crude Oil and Gasoline will remain on our "best ideas" list (we've been bullish since the start of Q4 2018), however the reversal action on the charts cannot be ignored. We still think Crude Oil will give you one more push to the upside through 60 BBL.

Top Ideas: Crude Oil, Gold, Platinum, and cautiously bullish of the British Pound headed into PMIs, BOE, and of course the Brexit vote.

Open Trades:

Long Mch Crude Oil from 58.62

Long Mch British Pound from 1.3078

Market

Trend

Range Low

Range High

SP500

Bullish

3256

3346

Nasdaq 100

Bullish

8915

9203

Russell 2K

Neutral

1672

1705

10yr Yield

Bearish

1.75%

1.86%

VIX

Neutral

11.79

13.99

Oil

Bullish

56.88

60.27

Gold

Bullish

1542

1588

USD (Cash)

Bearish

9650

97.62

EUR/USD

Bullish

110

112

USD/JPY

Neutral

108.71

110.66

About the author

John began his career 15 yrs ago at Wilshire Quinn Capital, a Wealth Management Firm based out of Los Angeles, California. John first began to interpret different market strategies and ideas as an individual investor at the tail end of his college years. By 2004 he was opperating one of the largest retail books at Wilshire Quinn Capital.  In 2006 John moved to Chicago based Lind-Waldock where he began to expand his knowledge and hone his trading skills in the futures industry. He joined RJO Futures in 2011.

John's focus is to identify and service the needs of each and every one of his clients and suggest investments based on those needs.  John has a very unique way of interpreting markets, focusing on broader economic trends based on growth and inflation metrics.  His technical study is also unique, which combines a proprietary market range calculation and charting trends across multiple durations.  

Contact Info:

John Caruso

Senior Market Strategist

jcaruso@rjofutures.com

312-373-5286

Twitter: @JCarusoRJO
