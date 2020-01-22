The spread of the Coronavirus largely dominated headlines overnight. The Chinese session was largely unaffected by the headlines, so not much to worry about here in terms of market volatility. We'll continue to monitor this closely.

The UK Employment Situation was much betting that expected - creating 208K last quarter, seeing its claimants level drop to 14.9K vs 22.8K prior. The British Pound is trading north of 1.3100 +0.28% on the data release. UK PMIs and the BOE on Jan 24th and 30th respectively.

Energy: Crude Oil and Gasoline will remain on our "best ideas" list (we've been bullish since the start of Q4 2018), however the reversal action on the charts cannot be ignored. We still think Crude Oil will give you one more push to the upside through 60 BBL.

Top Ideas: Crude Oil, Gold, Platinum, and cautiously bullish of the British Pound headed into PMIs, BOE, and of course the Brexit vote.

Open Trades:

Long Mch Crude Oil from 58.62

Long Mch British Pound from 1.3078

Market Trend Range Low Range High SP500 Bullish 3256 3346 Nasdaq 100 Bullish 8915 9203 Russell 2K Neutral 1672 1705 10yr Yield Bearish 1.75% 1.86% VIX Neutral 11.79 13.99 Oil Bullish 56.88 60.27 Gold Bullish 1542 1588 USD (Cash) Bearish 9650 97.62 EUR/USD Bullish 110 112 USD/JPY Neutral 108.71 110.66

