|
|
Market Insights - Overnight Developments and Actionable Trade Levels Jan 22
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
by John Caruso of RJO Futures
|
The spread of the Coronavirus largely dominated headlines overnight. The Chinese session was largely unaffected by the headlines, so not much to worry about here in terms of market volatility. We'll continue to monitor this closely.
The UK Employment Situation was much betting that expected - creating 208K last quarter, seeing its claimants level drop to 14.9K vs 22.8K prior. The British Pound is trading north of 1.3100 +0.28% on the data release. UK PMIs and the BOE on Jan 24th and 30th respectively.
Energy: Crude Oil and Gasoline will remain on our "best ideas" list (we've been bullish since the start of Q4 2018), however the reversal action on the charts cannot be ignored. We still think Crude Oil will give you one more push to the upside through 60 BBL.
Top Ideas: Crude Oil, Gold, Platinum, and cautiously bullish of the British Pound headed into PMIs, BOE, and of course the Brexit vote.
Open Trades:
Long Mch Crude Oil from 58.62
Long Mch British Pound from 1.3078
Market
Trend
Range Low
Range High
SP500
Bullish
3256
3346
Nasdaq 100
Bullish
8915
9203
Russell 2K
Neutral
1672
1705
10yr Yield
Bearish
1.75%
1.86%
VIX
Neutral
11.79
13.99
Oil
Bullish
56.88
60.27
Gold
Bullish
1542
1588
USD (Cash)
Bearish
9650
97.62
EUR/USD
Bullish
110
112
USD/JPY
Neutral
108.71
110.66
Good Luck out there today! Don't forget to sign up for a 2 month trial of our emailed Trade Signals and Morning Market Insights letter!
Follow me on twitter @JCarusoRJO
Sign up for our Daily Fundamental Market Insights and Emailed Trade Recommendations by selecting the Link Below:
https://rjofutures.rjobrien.com/trading-offers/trading-coach-insights/?cid=70144000001J1zYAAS
Trade with the trend are words commonly echoed by professional traders. At what price does one sell in a bearish trending market and at what price does one buy in a bullish trending market? The Actionable Levels provided above is intended to help guide the timing mechanism of your trading process.
Recent articles from this author
- Market Insights - Overnight Developments and Actionable Trade Levels Jan 22 - Wednesday, January 22, 2020
- Trading Coach - Actionable Market Levels - Nov 5 2019 - Tuesday, November 05, 2019
- Trading Coach - Actionable Market Levels - Oct 22 2019 - Tuesday, October 22, 2019
- Trading Coach - Market Insights - Getting Bulled up on Crude - Sunday, October 20, 2019
- Trading Coach - Market Insight - Oct 14 2019 - Monday, October 14, 2019
About the author
John began his career 15 yrs ago at Wilshire Quinn Capital, a Wealth Management Firm based out of Los Angeles, California. John first began to interpret different market strategies and ideas as an individual investor at the tail end of his college years. By 2004 he was opperating one of the largest retail books at Wilshire Quinn Capital. In 2006 John moved to Chicago based Lind-Waldock where he began to expand his knowledge and hone his trading skills in the futures industry. He joined RJO Futures in 2011.
John's focus is to identify and service the needs of each and every one of his clients and suggest investments based on those needs. John has a very unique way of interpreting markets, focusing on broader economic trends based on growth and inflation metrics. His technical study is also unique, which combines a proprietary market range calculation and charting trends across multiple durations.
Contact Info:
John Caruso
Senior Market Strategist
jcaruso@rjofutures.com
312-373-5286
Twitter: @JCarusoRJO