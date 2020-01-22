GBP/USD Strong Job Numbers Lift Pound



GBP/USDis trading sideways in Wednesday trade. Currently, the pair is trading at 1.3055, up 0.07% on the day. Unemployment Claims Slide, Wages Steady After a host of weak U.K. releases last year, positive employment reports on Tuesday were a breath of fresh air and gave the pound a slight boost.Wage growthremained steady at 3.2% in November, edging above the forecast of 3.1 percent. Unemployment rolls dropped sharply to 14.9 thousand in December, down from 28.8 thousand a month earlier. This marked the lowest level since January. There was no change in theunemployment rate, which remained pegged at 3.8 percent. Technical Analysis With GBP/USD posting gains on Tuesday, the key 1.300 line has some breathing room in support. The 50-EMA line is also situated at 1.3000. Below, 1.2950 is providing support. On the upside, the pair tested 1.3050 in the Asian session. Above, there is resistance at the round number of 1.3200. Read the full article: https://www.fxempire.com/forecasts/article/gbp-usd-strong-job-numbers-lift-pound-627724

Recent articles from this author

About the author

FX Empire was founded in 2011 and since then has established itself as one of the leading financial portals, offering news, forecasts and analyses for traders, novice and expert alike, available in 21languages.

FX Empire provides traders with breaking market news, latest forecasts, our expert team of financial authors and analysts publishes news, fundamental and technical analysis, opinion articles as well as educational articles.

Our fields of expertise are Currencies, Gold, Silver, Natural gas and Oil.

FX Empire offers in-depth information, charts, tools, and streaming news of the financial markets. Covering thousands of financial instruments, including stocks, currency pairs, commodities, indices, ETFs and Crypto.