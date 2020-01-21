Bank of America Global Fund Manager Survey Results





By Tom Hayes via HedgeFundTips.com From January 11-16, 2020 Bank of America conducted its monthly survey among 249 managers that manage ~$739B in AUM. The key takeaways were Equity Allocation: Bullish, but not yet Euphoric.

BofA chief investment strategist Michael Hartnett, We stay irrationally bullish risk assets until peak positioning and peak liquidity incite a spike in global bond yields and the big short opportunity.

32% overweight. Up from 12% underweight in August (biggest increase since August 2011).

Highest Equity allocation in 17 months.

Remains below the net 50% overweight level consistent with prior market tops. Yield Curve: A net 51% expect the 3mo./10yr U.S. Treasury yield curve to steepen over the next twelve months.

This is down 11% from the recent high in November 2019. Growth and Profits: Global corporate profit expectations jumped 14 percentage points from December to 27% of respondents now expecting corporate profits to improve over the next year.

Half see global growth improving over the coming year. This is the highest rate since February 2018. Inflation: 14 percentage point jump in consumer price increase expectations to a net 56%.

Highest since November 2018. U.S. Dollar: A net 53% think the U.S. dollar is overvalued.

This is the second highest recording since 2002.

Heres what happened the last time:

Cash levels: Remained at 4.2% for the third consecutive month.

Highest level since March 2012. Commodities: Allocation to commodities rose 4% to a net 10% overweight.

Highest level since March 2012. Top 3 tail risks: 29% 2020 U.S. presidential election

22% trade war with China

20% bond bubble popping

