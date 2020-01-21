MARKET UPDATE - GRAINS, SOFTS & METALS







SOMETHING IN COMMON? Several markets seem to be following the same pattern technically. They all had rallies that lasted a month approximately without any recognizable correction. These rallies either started in mid-Nov. up to mid-Dec or from early Dec. up to early Jan. If they did have any resemblance of a correction, it was minor and lasting maybe one day. Unusual. So when they did finally top, they all signaled it by a steep selloff in one day . Some would attempt to recover but it would not last. Instead major corrections started. So far there have been seven different markets doing this. And an eighth setting up the probability.

We can start with coffee since it started its rally in mid-Nov. the earliest. It had a violent top triggered by an unusually extended selloff in one day. It tried to recover but the rest is history. It has even gone beyond a 61.8% retracement and has almost reached the level where the rally started. Once it topped with the same pattern, crude went straight down and under its 61.8% retracement and is now attempting to recover back over it. Beans and bean oil pulled the same thing: one day they suddenly sold off more than usual. Attempts to recover failed and they have now failed the 50% retracement of their rally increasing the likelihood theyll head for their 61.8% retracement too at least. Next comes gold & silver . Same story just a different market, ending their rallies with a nasty one day correction. Both have now had a 50% retracement so far and are attempting to hold. Technically, if they follow the pattern, there should be more to come. And that leaves cotton and cocoa.

Cotton just failed its 20 avg. today with a selloff of over 2.00 points. If it follows the pattern of those before it, this type of selloff sounds all too similar and should signal a correction to its rally that should retrace at least half of it if not more. It may try to recover but based on the history of the other markets, a trader would have to be very suspicious of such an attempt.

And finally cocoa could be setting itself up to join this elite group. Its rally started Dec. 23 and as of today is making new highs. So far it has gone from 23.88 to 28.29 and two days from now the rally will have reached a month in the making. Will it do the same?

And, of course, will all exceed their 61.8% retracement like coffee has already done? And, of course, will these selloffs set up buys for all of them too?

