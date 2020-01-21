rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Looking At A Trade In Cattle
Tuesday, January 21, 2020

by Michael Seery of Seery Futures

Bookmark and Share

Live Cattle Futures---Live cattle futures in the April contract continue to consolidation basically unchanged today at 127.20 as I will be looking at a bullish position if prices close above the 128.55 level and I also will be looking at a bearish position if prices close below the 125.27 level as the chart structure is outstanding therefor the risk/reward is highly in your favor.

Cattle prices have been stuck in an 11-week consolidation pattern and if you've been following my previous blogs you understand that I've been keeping a close eye on this market as a breakout is looming soon as prices are trading right at their 20 day but still above their 100 day moving average as the trend is mixed to sideways as a breakout is looming in my opinion.

If you have been listening to my consolidation theory the longer the consolidation the stronger the breakout as thats exactly what is happening at this time so keep a close eye on this market as if we could be involved in tomorrow's trade.

At the current time I do not have any livestock recommendations as I'm also keeping a close eye on the hog market for a possible bottoming out pattern as cattle prices have rallied substantially over the last several months as a top may have occurred, however trading with the trend is the way to go in my opinion.

TREND: MIXED

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: LOW

If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com

TWITTER---@seeryfutures

FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER

Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com

If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
 
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
 
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy