Live Cattle Futures---Live cattle futures in the April contract continue to consolidation basically unchanged today at 127.20 as I will be looking at a bullish position if prices close above the 128.55 level and I also will be looking at a bearish position if prices close below the 125.27 level as the chart structure is outstanding therefor the risk/reward is highly in your favor.

Cattle prices have been stuck in an 11-week consolidation pattern and if you've been following my previous blogs you understand that I've been keeping a close eye on this market as a breakout is looming soon as prices are trading right at their 20 day but still above their 100 day moving average as the trend is mixed to sideways as a breakout is looming in my opinion.

If you have been listening to my consolidation theory the longer the consolidation the stronger the breakout as thats exactly what is happening at this time so keep a close eye on this market as if we could be involved in tomorrow's trade.

At the current time I do not have any livestock recommendations as I'm also keeping a close eye on the hog market for a possible bottoming out pattern as cattle prices have rallied substantially over the last several months as a top may have occurred, however trading with the trend is the way to go in my opinion.

TREND: MIXED

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: LOW

