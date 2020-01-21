Cotton Futures---Cotton futures in the March contract are sharply lower this Thursday afternoon in New York down 200 points at 69.25 or 2.81% as prices are right near a 2 week low. I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 66.60 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 2 week low which stands at 69.45 on a hard basis only as I'm not willing to give up any more ground from that key price level.

Cotton prices are now trading under their 20-day but still above their 100 day moving average as the trend is higher to mixed, however if you take a look at the daily chart the down trend line finally has been broken which has been intact over the last couple of months as we could possibly be stopped out in today's trade.

Many commodity sectors are lower across the board as we are still looking for some bullish trends to develop as I still think in 2020 you will see secular trends to the upside as trade agreements with China, Mexico, and Canada will be supportive, but at the present time prices are still flip-flopping so place the proper stop loss and if we are clipped move on and look at other markets.

TREND: HIGHER---MIXED

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: INCREASING

