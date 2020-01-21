rounded corner
Cotton Prices Near 2 Week Low
Tuesday, January 21, 2020

by Michael Seery of Seery Futures

Cotton Futures---Cotton futures in the March contract are sharply lower this Thursday afternoon in New York down 200 points at 69.25 or 2.81% as prices are right near a 2 week low. I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 66.60 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 2 week low which stands at 69.45 on a hard basis only as I'm not willing to give up any more ground from that key price level.

Cotton prices are now trading under their 20-day but still above their 100 day moving average as the trend is higher to mixed, however if you take a look at the daily chart the down trend line finally has been broken which has been intact over the last couple of months as we could possibly be stopped out in today's trade.

Many commodity sectors are lower across the board as we are still looking for some bullish trends to develop as I still think in 2020 you will see secular trends to the upside as trade agreements with China, Mexico, and Canada will be supportive, but at the present time prices are still flip-flopping so place the proper stop loss and if we are clipped move on and look at other markets.

TREND: HIGHER---MIXED

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: INCREASING

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
 
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
 
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.
