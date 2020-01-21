Jerry Welch, Commodity Insite!

Below is a chapter from,Haunted By Markets entitled, From Manic To Depressive And Back To Manic I penned on August 10, 2007. I decided to post the chapter here on Inside Futures because of how manic and depressive the Big Four: stocks, bonds, currencies and commodities have been in recent days. Including today. Hope you find something of interest in my ramblings from years ago.

August 10, 2007:

From Manic To Depressive And Back To Manic

Not since the September 2001 terrorist attacks has the Federal Reserve and the central banks of Europe, Japan, Australia and Canada pumped so much liquidity or money into the financial markets as they did this week in an attempt to bring about stability. The subprime mortgage crisis and enormous hedge fund losses have pummeled stocks for weeks but the actions by the central banks was strong enough to halt the slide and allow the markets to post modest gains. A financial meltdown was avoided. For now, anyway.

To understand how panic stricken the markets have become, here are the thoughts of a well-known chief market strategist; "our market is rapidly swinging from manic to depressive and back to manic in nanosecond moves with each headline acting as a trigger." He is right, as uncertainty is always bearish. Mood swings from "manic to depressive" are even more bearish in my view as it fosters more uncertainty.

This is not the first time fear and panic has gripped Wall Street or Main Street. In 1998, there was the Asian Crisis, in 1987 was the largest sell off with the U.S. market in history and in 1929, a stock market crash was so severe it led to the Great Depression that lasted a decade. One hundred years ago in 1907, an attempt to corner the market in shares of United Copper Company went awry and a number of banks were pushed to the brink of collapse. Fears leading to panic selling have been around for a long time. Let's look at The Big Four; stocks, bonds, currencies and commodities to see how they have been doing the past few weeks and the outlook ahead now that the worlds central banks are attempting to calm the markets and bring about stability and reason.

STOCKS -- The Dow just hit its lowest level since late April, approximately 1000 points off the high set in July. A rally should be at hand based on the amount of liquidity pumped into the system this week. But is the rally a dead cat bounce or the resumption of the bull market? Dead cat bounce gets my vote!

BONDS -- If the, "manic to depressive swings" continue in the stock and commodity markets I would bet the Fed will lower rates in the September meeting. If so, the current rally with bonds will continue as the market should have the legs for a further run up. Bonds tend to do well when all is gloom and doom and it may also do well in a, "manic to depressive" environment that promotes gloom and doom.

CURRENCIES -- The cash pumped aggressively into the financial markets allowed the U.S. dollar to gain ground against the yen for the first time in a month. The dollar is certainly not out of the woods, but it does seem poised for further gains as investors and traders rush to the greenback as a safe haven.

COMMODITIES -- The CRB index, the most widely followed gauge of commodity prices hit its lowest level since early July this week, but stabilized as $90 billion was dumped into the financial system. At some point hard assets in general will rise sharply as such a maneuver is inflationary, pure and simple.

Metals -- Gold prices rallied hard the final day of the week because flooding the marketplace with money for is bullish the yellow metal. More gains are likely.

Livestock -- Cattle prices have dropped $6 to $7 the past few weeks, following the Dow and the CRB index downward. My rule of thumb is; in a bull market for cattle, buying any $5 is a low risk opportunity with the potential for a high rate of return. Cattle are a buy, with December futures now trading at $97.45.

Grains -- Soybean and corn prices are $.80 and $1 a bushel off contract highs while wheat is $.26 off its best levels. If timely rains fall in the Grain Belt the next 10 days as I feel will happen, the summer low for all grains are not yet in place. Avoid the long side of the market for now. The Fed has drawn a line in the sand by opening the money spigots to halt panic selling in the stock and commodity markets. If panic continues, both markets will succumb to even lower levels. If calm and stability do not soon become the dominant market psychology, the Fed will have no choice but to cut rates aggressively. And a rate cut at this point, will indeed bring an end to the hemorrhaging.

The Fed usually gets what it wants. Right now, it wants orderly markets void of manic and depressive price swings. If adding liquidity to the system does achieve such a goal, then lower rates will. In either case, at some point down the road the Fed action this week will prove to be a bullish force to be reckoned with.

Call me for advice about mood swings flipping from manic to depressive. I've been there. Heck, I'm there now!

This morning, grains, livestock, petroleum, metals and stocks and the dollar are lower. Most soft or tropical markets are in the red. But on Friday, those same markets were higher. Today may be depressive but Friday, was manic. And what about tomorrow, you ask?

I am in the camp that believes China is the key to commodities per se moving forward. However, what China wants, how much they want and when they want it remains a secret only they know. I have my opinions about all that and willing to share my thoughts with you. Drop me a line at commodityinsite1@gmail.com. Or, call me at 406 682 5010.

There is no substitute for timely and accurate information. And the final words to the chapter above are, I wish I had enough money to buy an elephant. What do you want an elephant for? I dont, I just want the money.

And believe me, the manic and depressive price swings seen in recent days is nothing to what will be seen moving forward. You, aint seen anything yet!

