Sugar Rally Looking to make the Next Leg Up



Mar 20 sugar futures are starting the day strong breaking out above consolidation and through the firm resistance point of about 14.50. From a technical perspective sugar futures could be considered overbought, but in my opinion, there is a lot of reason to be buying still. The fundamentals in this market are increasingly supportive as the estimates for the global production deficit are expected to increase even more. The Hightower Report noted that managed money fund traders had bought 64,006 contracts in one week which is noteworthy. If the fund traders are buying sugar futures so aggressively Id consider it a strong hint at where prices may be going. My analysis of this market is still very bullish and if we can see prices close and stay above resistance and outside markets lend some support, 15.00 could be an easy target. I would not be surprised if we see a new record net long in sugar before this is all said and done. **For a free consultation call my direct line at (312) 373-4875** you may also send me an email atescoles@rjofutures.com To Learn more about using charts to identify opportunities and structure a trading plan, download ourTechnical Analysis Trading Guide here, or copy and paste the link below into your browsers search bar https://rjofutures.rjobrien.com/trading-offers/technical-analysis-guide?cid=7012R000000umFvQAI



About the author Eric entered the workforce during the summer of 2007 as an apprentice tradesman just before the big crash and recession which followed. The impact of which strongly inspired his interest in the financial industry and began him as a student of the markets. Eric worked throughout the following years developing strong communication skills and risk management practices in the aviation and marketing industries before ultimately getting licensed and turning his passion into a career as a market strategist with RJO Futures. Sector Focus Eric specializes in trend following strategies in metals, stock indices, energies, grains, softs. Analysis Preference Supply and demand data ultimately determines the long term trend direction. However, Eric uses basic chart patterns and price action to determine the impact news and information has upon the markets, which provides insight to the short term volatility and provides clarity on timing for entry and exit of a position. Strengths and Trading Philosophy There are opportunities in the futures markets each minute of every trading day. Spreads and option strategies are utilized by Eric as they present themselves. These opportunities may tend to take place after a long buildup or extreme events. When they reveal themselves, he believes in using discipline during the three phases of a complete trading strategy: Information, Action, and Exit. Diligence in acquiring, organizing and reviewing solid and reliable information, coupled with knowing the risk that is involved. Eric's strength is confidence in taking decisive action to use opportunities revealed by the information.