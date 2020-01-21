President Trump in Davos



January 21, 2020 STOCK INDEX FUTURES Stock index futures are lower, as mounting concerns about a new strain of coronavirus virus in China sent a chill through markets. Authorities in China confirmed that the new virus could spread through human contact. President Donald Trump talked about the strength of the U.S. economy and his phase-one trade deal with China in a speech before business leaders and leading policy makers at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. I anticipate U.S. stock index futures will continue to trend higher in the first quarter. CURRENCY FUTURES The euro currency is higher after President Trump and President Macron of France agreed not to impose tariffs on each others' countries. In addition, the euro was supported by news that German economic expectations improved to 26.7 in January from 10.7 in December and reached their highest level since July 2015, according to ZEW economic research institute. Economists' consensus forecast was 15. Gains in the euro were limited when the Bundesbank said it sees German gross domestic product at 0.6% growth in 2019, which would be the slowest since 2013. The British pound is higher due to news that the U.K.s employment rate hit a record high, which weakened the case for an imminent interest rate cut. Financial futures markets reduced the probability that the Bank of England will lower borrowing costs at its January 30 policy meeting to approximately a 65% chance from 67% on Monday. The Canadian dollar is lower after a report showed manufacturing sales in Canada in November declined0.6%, which is the third consecutive monthly decrease. The median estimate called for a 0.5% decline. INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES In light of lower stock index futures and increased concerns about a new strain of coronavirus virus in China, flight to quality longs were established. There is a 58% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will lower its fed funds rate at its December 16, 2020 policy meeting. On Friday the probability was 57%. Interest rate market futures are likely to trade broadly sideways in the longer term, although the flight to quality influence will likely reemerge from time to time. SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE March 20S&P 500 Support 3305.00 Resistance 3330.00 March 20 U.S. Dollar Index Support 97.100 Resistance 97.480 March 20Euro Currency Support 1.11080 Resistance 1.11630 March 20Japanese Yen Support .90920 Resistance .91340 March 20Canadian Dollar Support .76380 Resistance .76720 March 20Australian Dollar Support .6850 Resistance .6910 March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds Support 157^6 Resistance 158^16 February 20Gold Support 1544.0 Resistance 1570.0 March 20 Crude Oil Support 57.50 Resistance 59.88 March 20Copper Support 2.7900 Resistance 2.8650 Contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com . Thank you.

