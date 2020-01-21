rounded corner
President Trump in Davos
Tuesday, January 21, 2020

by Alan Bush of ADM Investor Services

January 21, 2020

STOCK INDEX FUTURES

Stock index futures are lower, as mounting concerns about a new strain of coronavirus virus in China sent a chill through markets. Authorities in China confirmed that the new virus could spread through human contact.

President Donald Trump talked about the strength of the U.S. economy and his phase-one trade deal with China in a speech before business leaders and leading policy makers at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

I anticipate U.S. stock index futures will continue to trend higher in the first quarter.

CURRENCY FUTURES

The euro currency is higher after President Trump and President Macron of France agreed not to impose tariffs on each others' countries.

In addition, the euro was supported by news that German economic expectations improved to 26.7in January from 10.7 in December and reached their highest level since July 2015, according to ZEW economic research institute. Economists' consensus forecast was 15.

Gains in the euro were limited when the Bundesbank said it sees German gross domestic product at 0.6% growth in 2019, which would be the slowest since 2013.

The British pound is higher due to news that the U.K.s employment rate hit a record high, which weakened the case for an imminent interest rate cut.

Financial futures markets reduced the probability that the Bank of England will lower borrowing costs at its January 30 policy meeting to approximately a 65% chance from 67% on Monday.

The Canadian dollar is lower after a report showed manufacturing sales in Canada in November declined0.6%, which is the third consecutive monthly decrease. The median estimate called for a 0.5% decline.

INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES

In light of lower stock index futures and increased concerns about a new strain of coronavirus virus in China, flight to quality longs were established.

There is a 58% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will lower its fed funds rate at its December 16, 2020 policy meeting. On Friday the probability was 57%.

Interest rate market futures are likely to trade broadly sideways in the longer term, although the flight to quality influence will likely reemerge from time to time.

SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE

March 20S&P 500

Support 3305.00 Resistance 3330.00

March 20 U.S. Dollar Index

Support 97.100 Resistance 97.480

March 20Euro Currency

Support 1.11080 Resistance 1.11630

March 20Japanese Yen

Support .90920 Resistance .91340

March 20Canadian Dollar

Support .76380 Resistance .76720

March 20Australian Dollar

Support .6850 Resistance .6910

March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds

Support 157^6 Resistance 158^16

February 20Gold

Support 1544.0 Resistance 1570.0

March 20 Crude Oil

Support 57.50 Resistance 59.88

March 20Copper

Support 2.7900 Resistance 2.8650

Contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com. Thank you.


About the author

Alan Bush has been a commodity analyst since 1976 focusing on the fundamental and technical aspects of stock index, interest rate and foreign currency markets. He has authored several articles for Stocks Futures and Options magazine and produced the “Futures Tech Focus” program, which is a technically based market outlook.

Alan served on the faculty of Oakton College as instructor of a course entitled, “Principles of Technical Analysis.” He has been interviewed on many national television programs, appearing on the Nightly Business Report, CNBC, CNN Moneyline, Reuters Television and Web FN. In addition, he has been frequently quoted in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The Bond Buyer and the Chicago Tribune and has been regularly interviewed on Chicago’s WMAQ radio business reports.

Alan can be reached at (312) 242-7911, or via email at alan.bush@admis.com.
