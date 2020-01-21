rounded corner
Here Is My Copper Trade
Tuesday, January 21, 2020

by Michael Seery of Seery Futures

Copper Futures---Copper futures in the March contract is currently trading lower by 380 points at 2.8075 or 1.3% lower for the 4th consecutive session as I am now recommending a bullish position while placing the stop loss under the January 3rd low of 2.7590 as the risk is around $1,250 per contract plus slippage and commission.

At the present time the chart structure is outstanding as the risk/reward is in your favor to take a bullish position as the entire precious metal sector is lower across the board today, however for the bullish momentum to continue prices will have to break January 16th high of 2.8860 in my opinion.

Copper prices are still trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend is to the upside as I also have a bullish platinum recommendation as copper prices have been riding the coattails of the S&P 500 to the upside due to strong housing data which has pushed prices higher despite the recent setback that we have witnessed. If the risk is too much for your trading account you can trade the mini contract as then the risk would be around $1,100 per contract plus slippage & commission.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: HIGH

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
 
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
 
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.
