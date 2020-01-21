Copper Futures---Copper futures in the March contract is currently trading lower by 380 points at 2.8075 or 1.3% lower for the 4th consecutive session as I am now recommending a bullish position while placing the stop loss under the January 3rd low of 2.7590 as the risk is around $1,250 per contract plus slippage and commission.

At the present time the chart structure is outstanding as the risk/reward is in your favor to take a bullish position as the entire precious metal sector is lower across the board today, however for the bullish momentum to continue prices will have to break January 16th high of 2.8860 in my opinion.

Copper prices are still trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend is to the upside as I also have a bullish platinum recommendation as copper prices have been riding the coattails of the S&P 500 to the upside due to strong housing data which has pushed prices higher despite the recent setback that we have witnessed. If the risk is too much for your trading account you can trade the mini contract as then the risk would be around $1,100 per contract plus slippage & commission.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: HIGH

If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com

TWITTER---@seeryfutures

FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER

Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com

If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.