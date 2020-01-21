Good Morning from Allendale, Inc. with the early morning commentary for January 21, 2020.





Grain markets rallied back last week and recouped most losses from the previous trading session supported by bargain buying and expectations of a pick-up in export and domestic demand for U.S. corn. Led by March corn futures which rose 13.75 cents to $3.8925 per bushel. Overnight markets were mixed as traders (as well as funds) continue to watch for more detail and implications of last week's U.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal.





U.S. Ag Secretary, Sonny Perdue said with China poised to increase purchases of U.S. agricultural goods this year as part of a Phase 1 China trade deal, there is no need for a third year of trade-related aid for farmers. Perdue said the third tranche of a $16 billion aid package announced in May will be paid to farmers "imminently," but that they should not expect a 2020 aid package.





President Trump assured American farmers and ranchers hit by a painful tariff war with China that the trade agreement he signed with China will lead to major purchases of U.S. agricultural products. "You stayed in the fight," said Trump. "You were always with me. You never even thought of giving up and we got it done."





Our Annual Winter Outlook Conference takes place next week, January 28th - 30th. Drew Lerner of World Weather, Inc. will kick it off for us January 28th with his 2020 weather outlook. He'll be followed by our grain and oilseed outlooks on the 29th, and our livestock outlooks on the 30th. Get registered to view our latest price outlooks, trade strategies, and more insight to what 2020 will bring to our markets.





CFTC Commitments of Traders showed funds new net position short -78,442 corn contracts, long +6,290 soybean contracts, long +29,787 wheat contracts, long +83,603 live cattle contracts and long +9,548 lean hog contracts.





Brazil's soybean farmers have harvested only 1.8% of the soybean area so far this season, AgRural said. Most of the soybean harvested through the end of the week is in Mato Grosso, Brazil's largest grain state. In other states, harvesting is expected to pick up in early February due to planting delays, they added. AgRural's current forecast for Brazil's soybean harvest this growing year is 123.9 million tonnes.





Ukraine increased its grain exports to 33.9 million tonnes in this season (26.8 million tonnes last season), helped by higher wheat and corn exports, the Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture said. Wheat exports rose by 4.2 million tonnes to 15.46 million tonnes, the ministry said, adding it had also exported 3.8 million tonnes of barley and 14.2 million tonnes of corn.





Chinese beef importers are seeking to renegotiate prices previously agreed when they closed deals to buy dozens of shipments from Brazil because values are too high, according to local newspaper reports in Brazil. They reported that some Chinese importers are refusing to pay for shipments that already arrived in China, seeking a discount from Brazilian exporters.





USDA monthly Cattle on Feed report (end of December) will be released this Friday at 2 p.m. CDT. Allendale estimates On Feed at 11.987 million head (2.5% over last year), Placements at 1.839 million head (4.1% over last year) and Marketing at 3.9% over last year.





Dressed beef values were higher with choice up .47 and select up 0.73. The CME Feeder Cattle Index is 145.67. Pork cut-out values were up 1.64.