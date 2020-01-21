EUR/USDwas little changed on Monday as US markets were on holiday in observance of Martin Luther King Day, which led to small trading ranges in the dollar pairs.

Things are expected to pick up today as the North American traders return to the markets. However, the main focus this week will be the European Central bank meeting which takes place on Thursday. The economic calendar is light pertaining toEUR/USDahead of it.

The European Central bank is expected to keep monetary policy on hold and is likely to acknowledge the recent improvement in inflation. They may also comment on the stabilization in manufacturing. In such a scenario, EUR/USD might not see as much of a reaction as it typically does during central bank meetings.

Later in the session today, Germanys ZEW will release its latest economic sentiment data although the release typically accompanies a muted response. There isnt any significant data on Wednesday that stands to move the pair.

Technical Analysis

EUR/USD posted a strong downward move on Friday but momentum has since fizzled. On a daily chart, the pair has posted an exhaustion candle for Monday although this is not something that should be looked into too much considering the US holiday.