rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

TFM Sunrise Update - January 21, 2020
Tuesday, January 21, 2020

by TFM Intelligence Solutions of Total Farm Marketing

Bookmark and Share

CORN

Corn futures traded two-sided overnight in the upper end of Friday's stronger trading ranges. Futures finished higher last Friday on the prospects of China stepping into corn export markets. March corn begins this holiday-shortened week at its 100-day moving average at 3.87, down 2-1/4 cents from Friday's settlement. Weekly Export Inspections will be out this morning. Demand will be key for maintaining a foot-hold on last week's modest gains after a volatile week.

SOYBEANS

Soybean futures were also choppy overnight and are down 2-3/4 cents as of 5:30 AM. Front month Mar posted a bullish reversal on daily charts, as prices held key 200-day moving average support at the 9.20 level. The contract is now near its 40-day at 9.27. For now, the trend is lower with the break Wednesday of support at 9.35 March after a classic "buy the rumor, sell the fact" reaction to the signing of the Phase One deal, but should find support above contract lows.

WHEAT

Wheat futures were mixed overnight with Chi contracts up 3 cents, supported by a strong technical close last Friday. Kc and Mpls wheat is off a penny. Global wheat prices are also supportive. The overall uptrend of the wheat market remains intact despite a strengthening dollar and wheat prices pushing into overbought territory on a number of technical indicators, and also as U.S. and world stocks of wheat remain heavy.

CATTLE

Cattle futures are called steady to firmer. Cash trade last week was disappointing, but firming retail values provide optimism for cash prices and, thus futures. The trend has leveled off and looks to maintain a sideways fashion this holiday-shortened week, the last for awhile.

HOGS

Hog futures are called mixed. Charts recovered nicely on the front month Feb contract after a couple difficult weeks, but heavy supplies stays burdensome. The overall uncertainty in the hog and pork complex has futures plotting a course along a building base of support levels.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Total Farm Marketing offers a holistic approach to farm marketing through solutions to help farmers achieve their price goals.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy