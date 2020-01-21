EUR/USD, 6E futures market, Tuesday forecast, January 21

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 1.1121 - 1.1115, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1.1145.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1.1115, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1.1080.





EUR/USD spot market, Tuesday forecast, January 21

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 1.1076, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1.1105.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1.1076, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1.1040.





Weekly forecast, January 20 - 24

Most important news of this week

Monday: United States - Martin Luther King, Jr.

Tuesday: EU ZEW Economic Sentiment (Jan)

Wednesday: US Existing Home Sales (Dec)

Thusrday: EU Deposit Facility Rate (Jan), EU ECB Monetary Policy Statement, EU ECB Press Conference, Crude Oil Inventories

Friday: EU German Manufacturing PMI (Jan), EU Manufacturing PMI (Jan), US Manufacturing PMI (Jan)



Forecast and technical analysis

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 1.1080, which will be followed by reaching support level 1.1017.

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 1.1105, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.1150 and 1.1170.

Monthly forecast, January - February

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 1.1200, which will be followed by reaching support level 1.1075 and 1.1020.

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 1.1200, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.1270 and 1.1370.



DISCLAIMER: All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor