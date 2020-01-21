|
|
AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis Could See Acceleration into .6809 Over Near-Term
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
by FX Empire of FX Empire
|
The Australian Dollar is trading lower on Tuesday after Chinese officials confirmed the coronavirus can be spread by human-to-human contact, and the deadly disease is spreading to other Asian countries. Asia Pacific shares closed sharply lower and the Dow is down. Money is flowing into the safe-haven U.S. Treasurys and Japanese Yen, a strong indication that today will be a risk-off trading session.
At 08:38 GMT, theAUD/USDis trading .6849, down 0.0026 or -0.38%.
Daily AUD/USD
Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis
The main trend is down according to the daily swing chart. The trade through .6849 earlier in the session reaffirmed the downtrend, setting up the AUD/USD for a test of the next main bottom at .6838. A trade through .6934 will change the main trend to up.
The main range is .7082 to .6671. Its retracement zone at .6877 to .6925 is new resistance. This zone is controlling the near-term direction of the AUD/USD.
The short-term range is .6671 to .7032. Its retracement zone is currently being tested. It is potential support.
Read the full article:
https://www.fxempire.com/forecasts/article/aud-usd-forex-technical-analysis-could-see-acceleration-into-6809-over-near-term-627451
Recent articles from this author
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis Could See Acceleration into .6809 Over Near-Term - Tuesday, January 21, 2020
- The Crypto Daily Movers and Shakers 20/01/20 - Monday, January 20, 2020
- Oil Price Fundamental Weekly Forecast Demand Worries Capping Prices - Monday, January 20, 2020
- U.S Mortgage Rates Inch Up as Applications Surge - Sunday, January 19, 2020
- Crude Oil Price Update Without Bullish Catalyst Likely to See Retest of $57.79 to $55.99 - Sunday, January 19, 2020
About the author
FX Empire was founded in 2011 and since then has established itself as one of the leading financial portals, offering news, forecasts and analyses for traders, novice and expert alike, available in 21languages.
FX Empire provides traders with breaking market news, latest forecasts, our expert team of financial authors and analysts publishes news, fundamental and technical analysis, opinion articles as well as educational articles.
Our fields of expertise are Currencies, Gold, Silver, Natural gas and Oil.
FX Empire offers in-depth information, charts, tools, and streaming news of the financial markets. Covering thousands of financial instruments, including stocks, currency pairs, commodities, indices, ETFs and Crypto.