Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

Daily AUD/USD

The main trend is down according to the daily swing chart. The trade through .6849 earlier in the session reaffirmed the downtrend, setting up the AUD/USD for a test of the next main bottom at .6838. A trade through .6934 will change the main trend to up.

The main range is .7082 to .6671. Its retracement zone at .6877 to .6925 is new resistance. This zone is controlling the near-term direction of the AUD/USD.

The short-term range is .6671 to .7032. Its retracement zone is currently being tested. It is potential support.

Read the full article:

https://www.fxempire.com/forecasts/article/aud-usd-forex-technical-analysis-could-see-acceleration-into-6809-over-near-term-627451