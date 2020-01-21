Market News Report: January 20, 2020 - January 24, 2020



Last week has been all about the U.S. - China trade war deal signing. The markets went almost full-on risk-on on that news. But there were more quite interesting developments, i.e. Thursdays Euro decline. Will the coming week bring some interesting news events? Lets take a look at the details. The week behind Last weeks economic data releases have been dimmed by Wednesdays U.S. - China trade war deal signing event. It was a risk-on week, as stocks reached new record highs and the price of gold fluctuated following the recent reversal off a new multi-year high. But weve also got some better-than-expected U.S. economic data releases: Thursdays Retail Sales number and Fridays Housing Starts. And the Euro has been selling off vs. the dollar since Thursdays ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts release. Last but not least, the British Pound sold off after Fridays U.K. Retail Sales data release. Lets take a look at last Thursdays EUR/USD currency pair 30-minute chart. The ECBs Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts release came in at 7:30 a.m. And the market reversed its short-term upward course at the same moment. Since then, it declined by almost a hundred pips: The week ahead What about the coming week? The central banks will start releasing their monetary policy statements this week: Japan on Monday, Canada on Wednesday, and the Eurozone on Thursday. And the next week we will have the FOMC release. In addition, the quarterly earnings season is gaining momentum and we will have some pretty important releases in the coming days. Lets take a look at key highlights: Thursday's European Central Bank's Main Refinancing Rate , Monetary Policy Statement along with the press conference will probably be the most important economic data releases this week.

There will also be the Bank of Japan's Monetary Policy Statement release and the press conference on Monday and Tuesday.

Forex traders should focus on Wednesday's important economic data releases from Australia and Canada .

The quarterly earnings season is gaining speed this week. We will have the releases from Netflix, Intel and American Express, among others. You will find this weeks the key news releases below (EST time zone). For your convenience, we broken them down per market to which they are particularly important, so that you know what to pay extra attention to, if you have or plan to have positions in one of them. Moreover, we put the particularly important news in bold. This kind of news is what is more likely to trigger volatile movements. The news that are not in bold usually dont result in bigger intraday moves, so unless one is engaging in a particularly active form of day trading, it might be best to focus on the news that we put in bold. Of course, you are free to use the below indications as you see fit. As far as we are concerned, we are usually not engaging in any day trading during days with bold events on a given market. However, in case of more medium-term trades, we usually choose to be aware of the increased intraday volatility, but not change the currently opened position. Our Market News Report consists of two different time-related perspectives. The investors perspective is only suitable for the long-term investments. The single economic data releases rarely cause major outlook changes. Hence, we will only see a handful of bold markings every week. On the other hand, the traders perspective is for traders and day-traders, because the assets prices are likely to react on a single piece of economic data. So, there will be a lot more bold markings on potentially market-moving news every week. Investors Perspective Gold, Silver, and Mining Stocks Monday, January 20 Tentative, Japan - Monetary Policy Statement, BOJ Outlook Report, BOJ Policy Rate

All Day, U.S. - Bank Holiday - Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Tuesday, January 21 5:00 a.m. Eurozone - German ZEW Economic Sentiment

Tentative, Japan - BOJ Press Conference

All Day - World Economic Forum Annual Meeting Day 1 Wednesday, January 22 8:30 a.m. Canada - CPI m/m, Core CPI m/m, Common CPI y/y, Median CPI y/y, Trimmed CPI y/y, NHPI m/m, Wholesale Sales m/m

10:00 a.m. U.S. - Existing Home Sales

10:00 a.m. Canada - BOC Rate Statement, Overnight Rate, BOC Monetary Policy Report

11:15 a.m. Canada - BOC Press Conference

7:30 p.m. Australia - Employment Change, Unemployment Rate

All Day - World Economic Forum Annual Meeting Day 2 Thursday, January 23 7:45 a.m. Eurozone - Main Refinancing Rate,Monetary Policy Statement

8:30 a.m. Eurozone - ECB Press Conference, Unemployment Claims

Unemployment Claims All Day - World Economic Forum Annual Meeting Day 3 Friday, January 24 3:15 a.m. Eurozone - French Flash Services PMI, French Flash Manufacturing PMI

3:30 a.m. Eurozone - German Flash Services PMI, German Flash Manufacturing PMI

8:30 a.m. Canada - Retail Sales m/m, Core Retail Sales m/m

9:45 a.m. U.S. - Flash Manufacturing PMI, Flash Services PMI

Stock Trading Strategist

Paul Rejczak - Stock market strategist, who has been known for quality of his technical and fundamental analysis since the late nineties. He is interested in forecasting market behavior based on both traditional and innovative methods of technical analysis. Paul has made his name by developing mechanical trading systems. Paul is the author of Sunshine Profits' premium service for stock traders: Stock Trading Alerts.