Elliott Wave View: NZDUSD Zigzag Correction in Play
Monday, January 20, 2020
by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast
NZDUSD short term Elliott Wave view suggests the decline from 12.31.2019 is unfolding as azigzag Elliott Wave structure. Down from 12.31.2019 high (0.6755), wave 1 ended at 0.6717, and wave 2 bounce ended at 0.6739. Pair then resumed lower in wave 3 towards 0.6623 with subdivision of another 5 waves of lesser degree. Wave 4 bounce ended at 0.6672. The final wave 5 of (A) ended at 0.6596. Wave (B) bounce is proposed complete at 0.666 with internal subdivision as an expanded Flat.
Wave A of (B) ended at 0.665, wave B of (B) ended at 0.658, and wave C of (B) is complete at 0.666. Pair has turned lower in wave (C) butit needs to break below 0.658 to confirm the bearish sequence in wave (C) and rule out a double correction. Near term, wave 1 of (C) ended at 0.6588. While wave 2 of (C) rally fails below 0.666, expect pair to resume lower again within wave (C). Potential wave (C) target lower is 100% of wave (A)-(B) which comes at 0.646 0.65. As far as pivot at 0.666 high stays intact, expect rally to fail in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further downside.
NZDUSD 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart
About the author
Elliottwave-Forecast.com (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.
ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.