Cotton Futures---Cotton futures in the March contract settled last Friday in New York at 71.31 while currently trading at 71.08 down slightly for the week as prices broke a three-day losing streak in today's action.

I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 66.60 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the two-week low which stands at 69.05 as an exit strategy, however in next weeks trade the stop will be raised therefor the monetary risk will also be lowered as the chart structure is outstanding at the current time.

Cotton prices are trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend remains to the upside as this is my only soft commodity recommendation as I still believe as I've written about in many previous blogs that the 75 level will be touched in the coming weeks ahead. Fundamentally speaking the trade agreements that have been finalized this week with China, Mexico, and Canada are bullish fundamental factors for higher prices ahead as I still think this trade has some room to run so stay long.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: LOW

