Crude Oil Setting up for another rally

Actionable Trading Ideas that help you stay ahead of the markets

Crude oil futures continue to show resiliency after the parabolic wash out in the market and with renewed tensions in Iraq and Libya we could be setting the stage for another push back over $60.

Two large oil production facilities in Libya began to shut down as military forces had closed a pipeline. Currently Libya produces about 1.2 million barrels per day and is the 20th largest oil producing country and while there are the biggest producers out there this type of unrest could spread across the region.

Looking at the technicals, we are seeing ADX weaken which indicates the down trend could be losing steam and with stochastics rising from oversold territory, I am expecting a trend change back to the upside. While trend traders are still short the market, this could be the time tighten up stops and prepare for a move higher. Buy triggers are up near a close over $60 and support is the upward trending line at $57.50

If you haven't ordered a complimentary 2020 Futures Calendar & Reference Guide, we will have some of these available to send out. This is your go-to resource for Government & Industry Report Dates, Contract Specifications, Futures and Options Expiration Dates. *Available to U.S. residents only.

You can request yours here: Blue Line Futures 2020 Pocket Calendar

If you are using barchart you will need to copy and paste this link to register

https://www.bluelinefutures.com/ps-pocket-calendar

Good luck and good trading,

Phillip Streible

Chief Market Strategist

312-858-7303

Phil@Bluelinefutures.com

Follow us on Twitter: @BlueLineFutures

Follow us on Facebook: Blue Line Futures Facebook page

Subscribe to our YouTube channel: Blue Line Futures YouTube channel









Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures; LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results





