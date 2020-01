Good morning traders,

On EURNZD we are observing a five-wave move to the downside, with price ending a wave 4) correction of three within the trend. Latest drop below the lower corrective channel line can already be a suggestion that a corrective wave 4) is completed, and that wave 5) of three is in progress.

If you like our analyis, make sure to check our website https://ew-forecast.com/.

EURNZD, 4h