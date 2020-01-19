10 Year Note Futures---The 10 year note in the March contract settled last Friday at129 /02 last Friday in Chicago while currently trading at the same price unchanged for the trading week as the volatility has come to a crawl as all of the interest still remains in the U.S equity market which continues its bullish momentum to the upside.

I will be recommending a bullish trade if prices close above the 129/14 level while then placing the stop loss under the multi-month low of 129.27 as an exit strategy as the risk would be around $1,600 per contract plus slippage & commission as the chart structure at the current time is excellent.

Prices continually bounce off the 128 level over the last 6 months as prices are still trading above their 20-day but below their 100 moving average which tells you that the trend is mixed so be patient and look for the trade to develop before entering into a bearish or bullish position.

TREND: MIXED

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: LOW

