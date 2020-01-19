rounded corner
Soybean Meal Looks To Break Out Soon
Sunday, January 19, 2020

by Michael Seery of Seery Futures

Soybean Meal Futures---Soybean meal in the March contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 303 a ton while currently trading at 300 down slightly for the trading week still stuck in a 8 week consolidation pattern as I will be looking at a bullish position if prices close above 308 while then placing the stop loss at the contract low standing at 296 as the risk would be around 1,200 plus slippage & commission.

Generally speaking the month of January & February experience low-volatility as the growing season does not happen until the month of May as I think we are setting up for a very nice bullish trend to the upside as the Chinese trade agreement will be cemented this Wednesday afternoon so continue to look to play this to the upside as I think the downside is very limited.

Soybean meal prices are trading below their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend is lower, however in my opinion its mixed as this continues to flip-flop above and below on a daily basis as the longer we consolidate the stronger the trend will occur as we have not had a drought in the United States since 2012 as we are due for some type of weather problem as I will not take a short position.

TREND: MIXED

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: LOW

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
 
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
 
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.
