Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

Daily March WTI Crude Oil

The main trend is down according to the daily swing chart. The two-day rally at the end of the week turned $57.42 into a new main bottom. A trade through this bottom will reaffirm the downtrend. The main trend will change to up on a move through $65.40. This is highly unlikely, but there is room for a normal 50% to 61.8% retracement.

The main range is $50.18 to $65.40. Its retracement zone at $57.79 to $55.99 is a potentially major support zone. It stopped the selling at $57.42 on January 15.

The new short-term range is $65.40 to $57.42. Its retracement zone at $61.41 to $62.35 is a potential upside target.

Read the full article:

https://www.fxempire.com/forecasts/article/crude-oil-price-update-without-bullish-catalyst-likely-to-see-retest-of-57-79-55-99-626796