Hedge Fund Tips - Episode 13 - VideoCast. Stock Market Commentary.



by T.J. Hayes via HedgeFundTips.com I've just recorded my 13th weekly VideoCast (3rd Podcast) on Stock Market Commentary and Weekly recap. You can watch the VideoCast if youre sitting OR listen to the Podcast if youre on the run: Watch: VideoCast (on your computer/phone): https://youtu.be/cgwcCNlF44w Listen: Podcast version (on the run/phone): https://anchor.fm/hedgefundtips/episodes/Hedge-Fund-Tips-with-Tom-Hayes--Episode-3--1-17-2020-ea8j10 Article referenced in VideoCast/podcast above: https://www.hedgefundtips.com/are-you-tired-of-winning-yet-stock-market-and-sentiment-results/

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Thomas J. Hayes is Chairman and Managing Member of Great Hill Capital, LLC (a long/short equity manager based in New York City). He started HedgeFundTips.com as a platform to share actionable insights, tips and research for Hedge Funds, Institutions and Individual Traders to benefit from – based on what he has learned in his years of experience in the Hedge Fund industry. You can read his full bio at the site below.





Try our Free Newsletter or our 14-Day Free Trial.