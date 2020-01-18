|
Volatility Creates Opportunity
Saturday, January 18, 2020
by Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures
Part of the reason I love trading grain is because there are still fundamental forces at play to give you a longer-term bias. Technicals and psychology are equally as important when it comes to finding shorter term entry and exit points. Thursday and Fridays corn trade were a perfect example of the power that techncals, market psychology, and money-flow have on the modern day market. The volatility provided a plethora of opportunity for bulls, bears, and those who are not glued to a permanent bias. We have had a bullish tilt in our bias to start 2020, but we understand there are certain times that you need to ratchet back expectations and exposure. Early in the week we suggested reducing corn based on technicals, money-flow, and psychology. We have had our resistance pocket defined as 390-392, the top end of the recent trading range. On top of the market being against significant resistance, it coincided with the signing of Phase-1, a classic buy the rumor, sell the news event. The third thing on our radar was next weeks option expiration. With a lot of open interest in the 390 calls, we thought this would keep a lid on the market. Reducing against resistance while maintaining a core bullish bias gave us the ability to add exposure back on at technical support, a pocket that we have had defined (for several weeks) as 377-381. With the market back at technical resistance into the weekend we reduce and were even looking to the short side for active clients.
Soybeansalso experienced a buy the rumor, sell the news reaction to Phase-1. In our daily report on Tuesday morning we wrote:The market has been treading near our support pocket for the last seven sessions, weve defined that as 933 -937 . If youre bullish, you want to see a springboard reaction off support, the fact that we are lingering down here should be concerning. A break and close below support opens the door for a potential drop to 920-922 (Fridays low was 920). We were working to reduce short exposure at these levels. For those of you who may be bullish, this represented an opportunity to get long exposure, but you want to be ready, willing, and able to add at the more significant support pocket from 912-916.
Chicago wheatalso experienced some turbulence this week, testing and running stops above the double-top highs from June. We like leaning on the bearish side so long as these highs are defended. If the bears can continue to defend these highs, we could see a longer-term top forming.
I work on weekends, so feel free to contact me with any questions or comments!
Call or Text: 312-837-3938
Email: Oliver@BlueLineFutures.com
