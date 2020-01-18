rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) Looking to Find Buyers During Pullbacks
Saturday, January 18, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Bookmark and Share

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) Looking to Find Buyers During Pullbacks

In todays article, well be taking a look at the currentElliott Wave Structure for the worlds largest retailer Walmart (NYSE: WMT).

Since August 2019, WMT rallied within an impulsive 5 waves advance which took the stock to new all time highs before the cycle ends on November at $125.69. Down from there, it started a correcting lower that unfolded in 3 waves move as a Zigzag Structure which reached the equal legs area at $113.7 $108.6. The blue boxes presented in the chart is a High-frequency area where the instrument is likely to end cycle and make a turn in favor of the main trend which is in the case of Walmart to the upside. Therefore, we are expecting the stock to start another bullish cycle aiming for a break to new all time highs with a target round $134 $140 area.

Walmart WMT 4H Chart ( Zigzag Structure )

Walmart WMT 4H 01.15.2020

However, if Walmart only bounces in 3 waves from the blue box area and fails to break above November 2019 peak, then the stock will have the possibility of doing a larger correction lower which can unfold as a 7 swings move within a Double Three structure. After ending the correction, the stock is still expected to find buyers again as the main daily cycle from 2015 & 2018 lows remain in progress showing an incomplete sequence. Consequently, the stock should remain bullish and keep finding buyers after 3 , 7 or 11 swing pullbacks.

Walmart WMT 4H Chart ( Double Three Structure )

Walmart WMT 4H Alt 01.15.2020

Explore a variety of investing ideasbytrying out our services 14 daysand learning how to trade our blue boxes using the 3, 7or 11 swings sequence.You will get access to our 78 instruments updated in 4different time frames, Live Trading & Analysis Session done by our Expert Analysts every day, 24-hour chat room support and much more.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy