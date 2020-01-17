Corn Futures--What is going on in the corn market as we have now seen back-to-back 10 cent moves to the downside and upside as I have been recommending a bullish position from the 3.87 level as we are currently trading at the same price despite the fact that we traded as low as 3.76 in yesterday's trade.

If you took the original recommendation I am still involved while continuing to place the stop loss at the 3.76 level on a closing basis as we were right at that price yesterday as I took the chance as I was very surprised to see why prices were sharply lower and I'm also surprised to see why prices are sharply higher today.

I will be looking at adding more contracts to the upside if we break the January 2nd high of 3.92 as the volatility certainly has expanded tremendously as we had come to crawl over the last several weeks as that is a terrific thing to witness in my opinion so continue to play this to the upside as I think the downside is very limited.

At the current time this is my only grain recommendation as I am also keeping a close eye on the soybean meal market as I think that is also in a bottoming out pattern as trade agreements with China, Mexico, and Canada is a bullish fundamental factor going forward, however that will take some time to develop, but I do think a long-term bottom is in place.

TREND: MIXED

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: HIGH

