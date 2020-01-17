rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

What Is Going On In The Corn Market ?
Friday, January 17, 2020

by Michael Seery of Seery Futures

Bookmark and Share

Corn Futures--What is going on in the corn market as we have now seen back-to-back 10 cent moves to the downside and upside as I have been recommending a bullish position from the 3.87 level as we are currently trading at the same price despite the fact that we traded as low as 3.76 in yesterday's trade.

If you took the original recommendation I am still involved while continuing to place the stop loss at the 3.76 level on a closing basis as we were right at that price yesterday as I took the chance as I was very surprised to see why prices were sharply lower and I'm also surprised to see why prices are sharply higher today.

I will be looking at adding more contracts to the upside if we break the January 2nd high of 3.92 as the volatility certainly has expanded tremendously as we had come to crawl over the last several weeks as that is a terrific thing to witness in my opinion so continue to play this to the upside as I think the downside is very limited.

At the current time this is my only grain recommendation as I am also keeping a close eye on the soybean meal market as I think that is also in a bottoming out pattern as trade agreements with China, Mexico, and Canada is a bullish fundamental factor going forward, however that will take some time to develop, but I do think a long-term bottom is in place.

TREND: MIXED

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: HIGH

If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com

TWITTER---@seeryfutures

FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER

Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com

If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
 
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
 
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy