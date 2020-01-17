The April Lean Hogs contract consolidated within Thursdays trading range forming an inside candlestick. Fridays range was 74.50 high to 73.225 low with settlement at 74.10. It is trading below the 200 DMA (74.78) on the continuous chart and settlement was below the key level at 74.25. If price can break out above the high, a test of resistance at 75.60 and then 76.175 is possible. If price fails from settlement a test of support at 72.80 is possible. Support then comes in at 71.85. The Lean Hog index was increased and is at 60.15 as of 01/15/2019. The Pork Cutout Index increased and is at 74,24 as of 01/16/2019.
The April Live Cattle contract is now the lead contract as its volume was greater than the February contracts volume. It is trading within the same trading range (127.90 high to 123.30 low) as the February contract on the continuous chart. Fridays range was 127.30 high and 125.625 low with settlement at 127.25. If price can hold settlement, a test of resistance at 128.10 is possible. A break out above 128.10 could see price approach resistance at the March 1, 2019 high at 130.45. A failure from settlement could see price test support at 126.625, 125.80 and then 124.30. Cash trade for the week ranged from 123.00 to 126.50 for live cattle and 198.00 to 200.00 for dressed. Boxed Beef cutouts were higher on moderate to good demand and moderate offerings. Choice cutouts increased 1.27 to 214.17 and select was up 1.28 to 212.75. The choice/ select spread narrowed to 1.42 and the load count was 97. Slaughter was estimated to be 116,000. Slaughter is estimated to be at 631,00 for the week with Saturday slaughter estimated at 27,000. Last weeks slaughter was estimated at 640,000 and last years slaughter for this week was 626,000.
March Feeder Cattle consolidated within Thursdays trading range, forming an inside candlestick. It traded from a low at 143.95 to the high at 145.125 and it settled at 145.00. The high was just above the key level at 145.05 and settlement was next door. If settlement holds a test of resistance at 146.20 is possible. Resistance then comes in at 147.30 and then the November 12th high at 147.775 is next. A failure from settlement could see price re-visit support at144.25. Support then comes in at 143.50. The Feeder Cattle Index declined and is at 145.74 as of 01/16/2020.
For those interested I hold a weekly grain (with Sean Lusk) and livestock webinar on Thursdays, but with the holiday on Monday, our next webinar will be on Friday January 24that 2:00 pm. It is free for anyone who wants to sign up and the link for sign up is below. If you cannot attend live a recording will be sent to your email upon completion of the webinar.
