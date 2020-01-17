Livestock Report



The April Lean Hogs contract consolidated within Thursdays trading range forming an inside candlestick. Fridays range was 74.50 high to 73.225 low with settlement at 74.10. It is trading below the 200 DMA (74.78) on the continuous chart and settlement was below the key level at 74.25. If price can break out above the high, a test of resistance at 75.60 and then 76.175 is possible. If price fails from settlement a test of support at 72.80 is possible. Support then comes in at 71.85. The Lean Hog index was increased and is at 60.15 as of 01/15/2019. The Pork Cutout Index increased and is at 74,24 as of 01/16/2019. The April Live Cattle contract is now the lead contract as its volume was greater than the February contracts volume. It is trading within the same trading range (127.90 high to 123.30 low) as the February contract on the continuous chart. Fridays range was 127.30 high and 125.625 low with settlement at 127.25. If price can hold settlement, a test of resistance at 128.10 is possible. A break out above 128.10 could see price approach resistance at the March 1, 2019 high at 130.45. A failure from settlement could see price test support at 126.625, 125.80 and then 124.30. Cash trade for the week ranged from 123.00 to 126.50 for live cattle and 198.00 to 200.00 for dressed. Boxed Beef cutouts were higher on moderate to good demand and moderate offerings. Choice cutouts increased 1.27 to 214.17 and select was up 1.28 to 212.75. The choice/ select spread narrowed to 1.42 and the load count was 97. Slaughter was estimated to be 116,000. Slaughter is estimated to be at 631,00 for the week with Saturday slaughter estimated at 27,000. Last weeks slaughter was estimated at 640,000 and last years slaughter for this week was 626,000. March Feeder Cattle consolidated within Thursdays trading range, forming an inside candlestick. It traded from a low at 143.95 to the high at 145.125 and it settled at 145.00. The high was just above the key level at 145.05 and settlement was next door. If settlement holds a test of resistance at 146.20 is possible. Resistance then comes in at 147.30 and then the November 12th high at 147.775 is next. A failure from settlement could see price re-visit support at144.25. Support then comes in at 143.50. The Feeder Cattle Index declined and is at 145.74 as of 01/16/2020.



About the author Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading I began my career in the Securities industry working as a runner on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange while I attended Pace University. I then started working for Salomon Brothers in their Government Bond Trading arena. After graduating from Pace University with a degree in Accounting, I transferred to Chicago and became a member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange utilizing my experience to execute trades and manage risk for institutional clients as a broker for Salomon Brothers on the trading floor. I then embarked to trade for my own account in the stock indices pits as a local before moving off the floor to aid and assist individual clients in their trading endeavors. I now work at Walsh Trading holding a series 3 broker’s license whose duties include being the firm’s Chief Market technician. I understand that every client's needs are different, and I pride myself in tailoring my service to each client's unique circumstances and needs. Individual client experience, risk tolerance, and capital all play a role in how I approach the markets. I am involved in all markets using technical analysis to find opportunities. My approach is driven by the principles of capital preservation. My trading philosophy is that if you can recognize and manage the risk, you have a better chance to be successful in trading. I advise clients to always use stops as money management in my opinion is the most important ingredient in trading commodities.