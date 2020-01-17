rounded corner
Stay Long The S&P 500 !
Friday, January 17, 2020

by Michael Seery of Seery Futures

S&P 500 Futures---The S&P 500 in the March contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 3264 while currently trading at 3324 up about 60 points for the trading week and now is higher by about 4% in 2020 and if you have been following any of my previous blogs you understand that I think there will be significant stock gains this year as the U.S economy is the envy of the world.

If you are long a futures contract continue to place the stop loss under the January 8th low of 3181 as an exit strategy, however in next week's trade that will be raised significantly to the 3257 level as the chart structure will turn outstanding. Fundamentally speaking optimism about the global economy has improved after Wednesday's signing of the phase-one of the US-China trade deal.

The deal leaves in place the bulk of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, but included Chinese promises to buy at least $200 billion of extra U.S goods over the next 2 years and also included improved IP and technology-transfer protections for U.S. companies operating in China. Trade optimism was also sparked by the Senate's approval on Thursday of the USMCA agreement, which could spark new business investment now that the long-term rules are set for North America

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING

VOLATILITY: LOW

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
 
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
 
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.
