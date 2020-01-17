S&P 500 Futures---The S&P 500 in the March contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 3264 while currently trading at 3324 up about 60 points for the trading week and now is higher by about 4% in 2020 and if you have been following any of my previous blogs you understand that I think there will be significant stock gains this year as the U.S economy is the envy of the world.

If you are long a futures contract continue to place the stop loss under the January 8th low of 3181 as an exit strategy, however in next week's trade that will be raised significantly to the 3257 level as the chart structure will turn outstanding. Fundamentally speaking optimism about the global economy has improved after Wednesday's signing of the phase-one of the US-China trade deal.

The deal leaves in place the bulk of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, but included Chinese promises to buy at least $200 billion of extra U.S goods over the next 2 years and also included improved IP and technology-transfer protections for U.S. companies operating in China. Trade optimism was also sparked by the Senate's approval on Thursday of the USMCA agreement, which could spark new business investment now that the long-term rules are set for North America

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING

VOLATILITY: LOW

If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com

TWITTER---@seeryfutures

FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER

Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com

If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.