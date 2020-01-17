Copper Futures---Copper futures in the March contract settled last Friday in New York at 2.8135 a pound while currently trading at 2.8455 up over 300 points for the trading week continuing its bullish momentum as the housing market is on fire at the current time following the U.S economy which continues to accelerate to the upside.

I am keeping a close eye on a bullish position as I'm currently not involved, but I'm certainly not recommending any type of bearish position as that would be counter-trend trading which is very dangerous over the course of time, however if you are long a futures contract I would continue to place the stop loss under the 10-day low standing at 2.76 as an exit strategy.

If you have been following any of my previous blogs you understand that I'm very bullish the U.S economy as that will be a bullish factor for copper prices ahead as I will take advantage of any price to buy in next week's trade therefor taking advantage of cheaper prices while also lowering the monetary risk so keep a close eye on this market as I think prices could crack the 3.00 level in the coming weeks ahead as the risk/reward would be in your favor if that situation occurred.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING

VOLATILITY: LOW

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.