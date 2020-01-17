When To Buy Coffee



Mar 20 coffee futures have started the day with prices falling down even further form those mid-December highs as traders search for a sign of the bottom. At this point we are in oversold territory but trends in coffee can be relentless once a direction has been picked. Prices at the time of writing have reached what could be a solid support point on the daily chart that also matches a trend line of coffee lows going back to September. I wouldnt be surprised if prices push lower and test 10800 which looks to be a hard support level, but I think a corrective bounce at these prices is likely and I could see bears seeking to take profit as coffee begins to approach bargain prices again. To opportunistic bulls I would say keep a close eye on this market now as there could be a technical rally worth acting on in the near-future. However, should you act on the long side of coffee Id be cautious about overstaying your welcome as the recent fundamentals have been bearish with a supply surge and the big money will keep selling this market down as far as it can take it. **For a free consultation call my direct line at (312) 373-4875** you may also send me an email atescoles@rjofutures.com To Learn more about using charts to identify opportunities and structure a trading plan, download ourTechnical Analysis Trading Guide here, or copy and paste the link below into your browsers search bar https://rjofutures.rjobrien.com/trading-offers/technical-analysis-guide?cid=7012R000000umFvQAI



About the author Eric entered the workforce during the summer of 2007 as an apprentice tradesman just before the big crash and recession which followed. The impact of which strongly inspired his interest in the financial industry and began him as a student of the markets. Eric worked throughout the following years developing strong communication skills and risk management practices in the aviation and marketing industries before ultimately getting licensed and turning his passion into a career as a market strategist with RJO Futures. Sector Focus Eric specializes in trend following strategies in metals, stock indices, energies, grains, softs. Analysis Preference Supply and demand data ultimately determines the long term trend direction. However, Eric uses basic chart patterns and price action to determine the impact news and information has upon the markets, which provides insight to the short term volatility and provides clarity on timing for entry and exit of a position. Strengths and Trading Philosophy There are opportunities in the futures markets each minute of every trading day. Spreads and option strategies are utilized by Eric as they present themselves. These opportunities may tend to take place after a long buildup or extreme events. When they reveal themselves, he believes in using discipline during the three phases of a complete trading strategy: Information, Action, and Exit. Diligence in acquiring, organizing and reviewing solid and reliable information, coupled with knowing the risk that is involved. Eric's strength is confidence in taking decisive action to use opportunities revealed by the information.