Morning Express Get our Trading Education Foundations video course for FREE! https://www.bluelinefutures.com/trading-education Links must be copied and pasted if reading from Barchart

E-mini S&P (March) Yesterdays close: Settled at 3316.50, up 22.75 Fundamentals: U.S benchmarks are higher by about 1% from Wednesdays close. Is this latest surge the melt up stage? Maybe. Stronger than expected data from China last night and reports of fresh tax cuts have invigorated this leg. Is this last 1% all that surprising though? Or is this one yuge pre-election masterplan? We have been talking about this for six months; President Trump wanted at least three rate cuts to offset the trade war and buoy economic conditions before using trade deals as a tailwind into the 2020 election. Now, reports of a new wave of tax cuts has gained traction since the idea was introduced by White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow late Wednesday. Furthermore, news that the U.S Treasury plans to issue 20-year bonds for the first time in more than three decades has lifted the long end of the curve which is viewed as a more normal and healthier sign compared to last years flat to inverted curve. Last night, our favorite trio of Chinese data crushed expectations with Industrial Production again leading the way up 6.9% YoY versus 5.9%; this was the largest increase since March. Also, Fixed Asset Investment and Retails sales each beat expectations. Fourth quarter GDP data was nothing to write home about, but it did meet expectations at 6.0% YoY and 6.1% for 2019, avoiding the ugly 5 handle. From the U.S, we look a packed economic calendar that kicks off with Building Permits and Housing Starts at 7:30 am CT. Philadelphia Fed President Harker, a 2020 voter, speaks at 8:00 am CT. Industrial and Manufacturing Production are due at 8:15 am CT. Fresh January Michigan Consumer data is out at 9:00 am CT along with JOLTs Job Opening.

Technicals: Yesterday, price action in the S&P was flirting out above major three-star resistance at 3304.75 before ripping higher into the close and settling at our next key level of 3314.50-3316.75. After trading to an overnight high of 3327, our momentum indicator has caught up with settlement; the tape is bullish out above here in all time frames and targeting a direct test into our large pocket of major three-star resistance at ...Please sign up for a Free Trial at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias and proprietary levels emailed to you each morning.

Copy and paste link from Barchart

https://www.bluelinefutures.com/free-trial

Crude Oil (March) Yesterdays close: Settled at 58.53, up 0.69 Fundamentals: Crude Oil is up on the session and seeing support from the broader risk-environment. One that has digested a U.S-China trade truce, healthy U.S data yesterday headlined by Philly Fed Manufacturing and strong Chinese data last night headlined by Industrial Production. In addition, although Middle East tensions have avoided the front-page news, they are still relevant and likely keeping a bid under the market from these lower levels. Traders should keep a pulse on the broader-sentiment, U.S data through today which includes Industrial Production at 8:15 am CT, January Michigan data at 9:00 am CT as well as Baker Hughes rig count at noon CT. Although U.S rigs slipped last week, Canadian rigs surged.

Technicals: As we noted yesterday, we expect relief rallies from major three-star support at 57.36-57.42, however, we do expect them to remain contained. The bulls do have a near-term edge with price action out above...Please sign up for a Free Trial at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias and proprietary levels emailed to you each morning.

Copy and paste link from Barchart

https://www.bluelinefutures.com/free-trial

Gold (February) Yesterdays close: Settled at 1550.5, down 3.5 Fundamentals: Gold stuck its nose out above 1560 for a brief moment this morning before Housing Starts blew the doors off. The metal complex was ramping overnight on news of additional government spending; reintroducing the 20-year Bond and the potential unleashing of fresh tax cuts. Still, U.S Dollar strength over the last two weeks has weighed on the metal, not to mention continued equity market strength. However, not all currencies have lost ground against the U.S Dollar as the Chinese Yuan touched the strongest level since July. This has helped lift the metal complex that includes Platinum, Palladium and Copper; all set new swing highs this week. Philadelphia Fed President Harker, a 2020 voter, speaks at 8:00 am CT. Industrial and Manufacturing Production are due at 8:15 am CT. Fresh January Michigan Consumer data is out at 9:00 am CT along with JOLTs Job Opening.

Technicals: As weve noted all week, we remain unequivocally Bullish Gold over the long-term, however, we must see a close above 1565.8-1571.7 in order to reinvigorate near-term bullishness. Our momentum indicator comes in at 1554, if Gold decisively stays below here for a period of at least an hour to 90 minutes, we imagine continued waves of selling down to ... Please sign up for a Free Trial at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias and proprietary levels emailed to you each morning.

Copy and paste link from Barchart

Sign up for 1 or all 6 of our Blue Line Express commodity reports!

https://www.bluelinefutures.com/free-trial

Please do not hesitate to contact us with any questions on the markets, trading, or opening an account

Info@BlueLineFutures.com

312-278-0500

Follow us on Twitter:@BlueLineFutures

Follow us on Facebook:Blue Line Futures Facebook page

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:Blue Line Futures YouTube channel

Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results



