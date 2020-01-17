DJ CBOT Delivery Intentions: Totals – Jan 16

Source: CME Group

Contract Quantity Next Trade

Commodity Month Delivery Day Assigned Today Date Available

SOYBEAN OIL January Jan. 17, 2020 15 Jan 14, 2020

DJ U.S. Export Sales: Weekly Sales Totals – Jan 16

For the week ended Jan 9, in thousand metric tons, except cotton in

thousand running bales. Net changes in commitments are gross sales,

less cancellations, buy-backs and other downward adjustments. Total

commitments are total export shipments plus total sales.

The marketing year for wheat and barley began Jun 1, cotton and

and rice Aug 1, corn, soybeans and sorghum Sep 1, and soy meal and

soy oil Oct 1. Source: USDA

wk’s net chg total

in commitments undlvd sales

this yr next yr this yr last yr this yr next yr

wheat 650.6 59.7 19584.9 17908.8 4624.6 179.9

hrw 205.5 60.0 7149.8 5578.8 1537.6 60.0

srw 23.9 -0.4 2124.5 2277.1 461.1 4.2

hrs 286.9 0.0 5584.2 5504.2 1383.1 44.8

white 133.9 0.0 3915.6 4128.8 1055.8 10.0

durum 0.5 0.0 810.9 419.9 187.1 61.0

corn 784.8 207.0 19301.3 32287.4 9867.0 1022.6

soybeans 711.5 0.0 30482.8 30369.1 7240.6 183.5

soymeal 375.2 0.0 5988.0 6909.7 2963.5 87.3

soyoil 36.2 0.0 464.4 405.9 144.2 0.5

upland cotton 232.9 14.5 11859.4 10878.8 7420.8 1017.5

pima cotton 34.3 0.0 388.1 467.2 207.8 35.3

sorghum 22.1 0.0 1129.4 476.6 514.1 0.0

barley 0.8 0.0 59.7 58.3 30.2 0.0

rice 29.2 0.0 2214.5 1907.5 719.7 0.0

WHEAT:

General Comments: Wheat markets were higher yesterday on stronger world prices. Chart patterns are still bullish in all three markets and all are looking forward to increased demand for US Wheat. World markets rallied in the face of reduced production potential for Australia and the problems in Russia with its crop. Russia has less Wheat this year and prices in the Black Sea region have strengthened. Black Sea prices were reported to be higher again yesterday. World prices will still be dictated by what happens in Europe and the Black Sea area and US prices will most likely remain a follower as the US tries to compete for sales. The lack of production in Russia and in the southern parts of the world means higher prices for now.

Overnight News: The southern Great Plains should get mostly dry conditions this week and some light and mixed precipitation at the end of the week. Temperatures should trend to near to above normal this week and near to below normal this weekend. Northern areas should see mostly dry conditions except for some light precipitation over the middle of the week and on Friday. Temperatures will average near to below normal. The Canadian Prairies should see mostly dry weather in the west and light snow in the east. Temperatures should be below normal.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Chicago are up with objectives of 595 March. Support is at 568, 566, and 557 March, with resistance at 579, 583, and 587 March. Trends in Kansas City are mixed to up with objectives of 511 and 525 March. Support is at 493, 485, and 477 March, with resistance at 504, 510, and 513 March. Trends in Minneapolis are mixed to up with objectives of 565 and 579 March. Support is at 550, 547, and 542 March, and resistance is at 561, 563, and 566 March.

RICE

General Comments: Rice was near unchanged and saw almost no reaction to the trade deal with China. More important to the market will be passage of the USMCA deal by the Senate. Mexico is the largest buyer of US Rice and so the market wants the trade deal to succeed. The weekly charts still display a bullish market. Prices are profitable for producers at this time and that has caused many to sell a little Rice into the market. Some are also selling the next crop and the trade and open interest in the September contract is relatively large for the time of year. More selling from producers of the next crop is expected on any further rally attempts. Demand for US Rice remains generally positive and the export sales pace in general has been very good.

Overnight News: The Delta should get showers and rains tomorrow and again late in the week. Temperatures should be near normal. Mexico might have bought 100,000 tons of Texas Rice yesterday.

Chart Analysis: Trends are mixed to up with objectives of 1350 March. Support is at 1326, 1316, and 1307 March, with resistance at 1344, 1348, and 1356 March.

CORN AND OATS

General Comments: Corn closed a little lower and Oats moved lower. Some disappointment was expressed that the Chinese trade deal announcements did not include specifics and nothing about feed grains. Export demand has been disappointing and traders had hoped for positive news. Ethanol and other industrial demand has started to improve but faces an uncertain road ahead. Much of the improved ethanol demand will be seen if and when China starts to buy. Feed demand was improved as seen in the latest quarterly stocks report. That report showed less supplies on hand than expected and has been the main bullish force in the market this week. There is little Corn available to the domestic cash market. The market has been short Corn as farmers have been holding.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Corn are mixed to up with objectives of 397, 398, and 407 March. Support is at 387, 382, and 380 March, and resistance is at 390, 392, and 393 March. Trends in Oats are mixed to up with objectives of 317 and 319 March. Support is at 301, 295, and 288 March, and resistance is at 309, 316, and 318 March.

DJ US Ethanol Inventories Grows, Production Unseasonably High — Market Talk

11:36 ET – US inventory of ethanol has grown another 544,000 barrels to a total of 23.006M barrels, the EIA says Wednesday. This is the largest inventory reported by the EIA since late September. However, historically, ethanol inventories rise at this time of the year–and production, which rose by 33,000 barrels per day to a total of 1.095M barrels per day, is unseasonably high, according to data compiled by INTL FCStone. Corn futures on the CBOT showed little reaction to the report, likely due to trader preoccupation with the US-China phase one trade deal signing. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com, @kirkmaltais)

SOYBEANS AND PRODUCTS

General Comments: Soybeans and Soybean Oil were lower. Soybean Meal was a little higher on spreading against Soybean Oil. It was a disappointing day for Soybeans due to the reaction to the trade deal announcements. There was nothing very specific in any of the news releases although China did say that purchases would come when the price was right and the demand was there. A lot will depend on the price of US Soybeans and those from Brazil and Argentina. Lower prices there will hurt overall demand here. China will return in the end to buy at least as many Soybeans as it did before the trade war, but when is the main problem and is compounded by good growing conditions and ideas of big crops in South America. Many US producers have put their Soybeans into storage and not selling. This has caused firm basis levels in the country and at the Gulf of Mexico.

Overnight News: Philippines bought 180,000 tons of US Soybean Mel.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Soybeans are down with objectives of 911 and 884 March. Support is at 923, 918, and 916 March, and resistance is at 934, 936, and 939 March. Trends in Soybean Meal are mixed. Support is at 299.00, 298.00, and 296.00 March, and resistance is at 304.00, 307.00, and 308.00 March. Trends in Soybean Oil are down with objectives of 3320 and 3190 March. Support is at 3290, 3240, and 3200 March, with resistance at 3410, 3440, and 3450 March.

CANOLA AND PALM OIL

General Comments: Canola was lower along with the price action in Chicago Soybeans and on the China news. Demand from crusher is reported to be good and crush margins are reported to be strong. Palm Oil was lower on news that India is reducing it buying from Malaysia due to a political dispute. Supplies could run short due to the demand and reduced production over the next couple of months. It was also lower on the outside markets especially in Chicago.

Overnight News: SGS said that Malaysian Plam Oil exports are now 585,251 tons, from 572,409 tons last month.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Canola are mixed. Support is at 473.00, 470.00, and 467.00 March, with resistance at 480.00, 485.00, and 490.00 March. Trends in Palm Oil are down with objectives of 2880, 2860, and 2750 March. Support is at 2920, 2880, and 2850 March, with resistance at 3010, 3060, and 3150 March.

Midwest Weather Forecast: Some rain and snow tomorrow and late in the week. Temperatures should average near to above normal in the south and east and near to below normal in the north and west.

US Gulf Cash Basis

Corn HRW SRW Soybeans Soybean Meal Soybean Oil

January +51 Mar +175 Mar +110 Mar +52 Mar +12 Mar N/A

February +56 Mar +112 Mar +50 Mar

March +56 Mar +112 Mar +48 Mar

All basis levels are positive unless noted as negative

DJ ICE Canada Cash Grain Close – Jan 15

By MarketsFarm

WINNIPEG, Jan. 15 (MarketsFarm) – The following are the closing

cash canola prices from ICE Futures for Wednesday, January 15.

Source: ICE Futures

CANOLA

1 Canada NCC Best Bid

Spot Price Basis Contract Change

*Par Region 447.50 -34.00 March 2020 dn 1.10

Track Thunder Bay 482.80 7.00 March 2020 dn 1.40

Track Vancouver 495.80 20.00 March 2020 dn 1.40

All prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

DJ Malaysian PM Cash Market Prices for Palm Oil – January 16

The following are prices for Malaysian palm oil in the cash market at 1000 GMT Thursday, supplied by commodity broker Matthes & Porton Bhd.

Prices are quoted in U.S. dollars a metric ton, except for crude palm oil and palm kernel oil, which are in ringgit a ton. Palm kernel oil prices are in ringgit a pikul, a Malaysian measurement equivalent to 60 kilograms.

Refined, bleached and deodorized palm oil, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Jan 762.50 -07.50 Unquoted – –

Feb 762.50 -07.50 Unquoted – –

Mar 760.00 -07.50 Unquoted – –

Apr/May/Jun 727.50 -10.00 Unquoted – –

RBD palm olein, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Jan 765.00 -07.50 Unquoted – –

Feb 765.00 -07.50 Unquoted – –

Mar 762.50 -07.50 Unquoted – –

Apr/May/Jun 730.00 -10.00 Unquoted – –

RBD palm stearin, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Jan 762.50 -02.50 Unquoted – –

Palm Fatty Acid Distillate, FOB Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Jan 682.50 -02.50 Unquoted – –

Crude palm oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Jan 3,030.00 -30.00 Unquoted – –

Palm kernel oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Jan 230.00 -02.00 Unquoted – –

($1=MYR4.0620)

DJ China Dalian Grain Futures Closing Prices, Volume – Jan 16

Soybean No. 1

Turnover: 129,014 lots, or 5.28 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Mar-20 3,460 3,460 3,379 3,411 3,424 3,411 -13 70 1,258

May-20 4,125 4,144 4,073 4,094 4,122 4,103 -19 120,521 128,083

Jul-20 4,097 4,106 4,097 4,106 4,100 4,101 1 2 29

Sep-20 4,033 4,052 3,972 3,991 4,027 4,002 -25 8,159 16,912

Nov-20 3,866 3,866 3,820 3,832 3,860 3,836 -24 21 252

Jan-21 3,910 3,910 3,860 3,872 3,860 3,893 33 241 192

Corn

Turnover: 589,313 lots, or 11.42 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Mar-20 1,877 1,900 1,876 1,897 1,878 1,887 9 59,453 221,807

May-20 1,925 1,946 1,923 1,946 1,923 1,935 12 455,532 821,648

Jul-20 1,948 1,971 1,948 1,971 1,949 1,962 13 1,298 5,027

Sep-20 1,973 1,993 1,970 1,992 1,973 1,984 11 70,754 195,156

Nov-20 1,985 2,005 1,984 2,003 1,987 1,996 9 259 1,735

Jan-21 1,973 2,019 1,973 2,014 1,987 2,006 19 2,017 1,676

Soymeal

Turnover: 1,113,341 lots, or 29.90 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Mar-20 2,626 2,626 2,600 2,619 2,605 2,614 9 205,660 231,184

May-20 2,693 2,693 2,670 2,689 2,677 2,682 5 716,186 1,613,541

Jul-20 2,719 2,721 2,703 2,720 2,707 2,713 6 476 5,232

Aug-20 – – – 2,758 2,758 2,758 0 0 107

Sep-20 2,776 2,781 2,760 2,775 2,765 2,770 5 186,381 1,134,391

Nov-20 2,800 2,805 2,789 2,801 2,794 2,797 3 89 2,043

Dec-20 2,846 2,846 2,806 2,823 2,830 2,813 -17 77 206

Jan-21 2,810 2,825 2,805 2,821 2,830 2,816 -14 4,472 2,768

Palm Oil

Turnover: 2,203,387 lots, or 13.50 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Feb-20 6,498 6,552 6,498 6,526 6,540 6,524 -16 6 157

Mar-20 6,472 6,506 6,420 6,428 6,504 6,442 -62 49 492

Apr-20 – – – 6,228 6,284 6,228 -56 0 9

May-20 6,146 6,176 6,096 6,104 6,206 6,134 -72 2,137,462 619,056

Jun-20 6,014 6,014 5,976 5,976 6,048 5,994 -54 2 15

Jul-20 – – – 5,942 5,942 5,942 0 0 307

Aug-20 – – – 5,858 5,910 5,858 -52 0 7

Sep-20 5,822 5,852 5,782 5,796 5,876 5,818 -58 64,686 74,204

Oct-20 – – – 5,798 5,854 5,798 -56 0 4

Nov-20 5,858 5,858 5,708 5,708 5,776 5,758 -18 3 10

Dec-20 5,720 5,732 5,720 5,732 5,892 5,730 -162 52 91

Jan-21 5,902 5,902 5,664 5,680 5,892 5,686 -206 1,127 764

Soybean Oil

Turnover: 671,655 lots, or 44.48 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Mar-20 6,654 6,724 6,604 6,604 6,758 6,664 -94 9 409

May-20 6,670 6,698 6,578 6,586 6,724 6,630 -94 618,302 578,231

Jul-20 6,596 6,596 6,552 6,552 6,736 6,572 -164 7 418

Aug-20 6,538 6,538 6,538 6,538 6,642 6,538 -104 1 1

Sep-20 6,550 6,586 6,476 6,500 6,610 6,518 -92 52,523 161,130

Nov-20 – – – 6,436 6,504 6,436 -68 0 211

Dec-20 – – – 6,552 6,644 6,552 -92 0 0

Jan-21 6,608 6,614 6,502 6,508 6,644 6,564 -80 813 672

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Ch. is day’s settlement minus previous settlement;

3) Volume and open interest are in lots;

4) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.