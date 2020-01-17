S&P500, ES futures market

Friday forecast, January 17

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 3316.75, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 3323.25 and 3330.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 3316.75, which will be followed by moving down to support level 3307.75.





Weekly forecast, January 13 - 17

Most important news of this week

Monday: -

Tuesday: US Core CPI (YoY) (Dec)

Wednesday: US-China trade war phase 1 deal, Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday: EU ECB Publishes Account of Monetary Policy Meeting, US Core Retail Sales (MoM) (Dec)

Friday: EU Core CPI (YoY) (Dec)



Forecast and technical analysis

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 3287.25, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 3312.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 3261, which will be followed by moving down to support level 3220.

Monthly forecast, January - February

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 3198, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 3263 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the pair to reach resistance level 3312.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 3198, which will be followed by moving down to support level 3155 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the pair to reach support level 3069.



DISCLAIMER: All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor