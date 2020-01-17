Our team will keep a close eye on any major export announcements going forward. With phase 1 of the US/China trade deal signed, we could start seeing China buy grain from the US in a bigger way. Watch for daily export sale announcements to see if the demand is picking up.

Meet the KCA team at Commodity Classic --Americas largest farmer-led, farmer-focused agricultural and educational experience.

This 3-day event will be held in San Antonio, Texas, February 27th-29th, 2020. It will feature the latest farming and agricultural technology, information, innovation, and research.

To register, view the event schedule, or book time with our team please see the links below:

SEE THE EVENT DETAILS

BOOK A MEETING TIME

Would you like to talk to a Kluis Commodity Advisors broker? Request a Free Broker Consultation by clicking here.

Get our daily in-depth analysis delivered directly to your inbox or on our app by 5:30 AM CST each morning, along with other services created specifically for farmers, when you become a Kluis Commodity Advisors client. Try our Kluis Commodity Advisors 30-day free trial to test it out.