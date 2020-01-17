rounded corner
Watching Daily Export Sales
Friday, January 17, 2020

by Kluis Commodity Advisors of Kluis Commodity Advisors

Our team will keep a close eye on any major export announcements going forward. With phase 1 of the US/China trade deal signed, we could start seeing China buy grain from the US in a bigger way. Watch for daily export sale announcements to see if the demand is picking up.

Meet the KCA team at Commodity Classic --Americas largest farmer-led, farmer-focused agricultural and educational experience.

This 3-day event will be held in San Antonio, Texas, February 27th-29th, 2020. It will feature the latest farming and agricultural technology, information, innovation, and research.

To register, view the event schedule, or book time with our team please see the links below:

About the author

Kluis Commodity Advisors (KCA) is a full-service broker with a combined 70 years of experience in the agricultural hedging business, assisting producers and processors with their grain marketing and risk management needs.
